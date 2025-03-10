Throw Stuff for Money: A beginner's guide

Throw Stuff for Money is an interesting Roblox game where you need to launch items off the building's terrace. In return, you will earn some cash that you can use to purchase certain upgrades for your progression. This experience is fun for those looking to get away from their hectic lives.

Once you start playing, you must unlock every item the game has to offer. This guide aims to help you find your way around Throw Stuff for Money.

How to play Throw Stuff for Money

As mentioned, you must throw items off the building's terrace in this Roblox title. Quite literally, your entire playthrough takes place on the rooftop, as you have every required facility there. To throw something, select an item from the list on the right side of the screen.

Unlock new items using money (Image via Roblox)

Once you carry an item, stand near the edge of the terrace and press the drop button. You will receive in-game money after the thrown item finally touches the ground. If the item you have thrown falls on somebody's head, you will receive a bonus.

With the money you have earned, you can unlock the ability to throw multiple items at once. Moreover, you can also increase the height of the building you are standing on by using money. An item thrown from a relatively higher ground will give you more rewards.

Purchase new buildings by using money (Image via Roblox)

One of the important uses of money in this title is to purchase new items. From the list on the right side of the screen, you can click on an item and purchase it. Remember, new items are unlocked for purchase once you have acquired the previous one. Additionally, with cash, you can buy new buildings. This is done by using the console next to the construction worker NPC on the terrace.

Tips to make more money in Throw Stuff for Money

Keep increasing the height of the building in the initial stages. This will help you make more money.

Control the fall of the items you throw by using the direction keys. Try to land the item on top of an NPC to earn more money.

If possible, try to land it where more NPCs are walking. Hitting multiple NPCs will increase the amount of bonus money you receive.

Unlock new items when you have enough money in your pocket. Expensive items will give you more money when they are thrown.

FAQs

Are there any codes in Throw Stuff for Money?

Currently, there are no codes available for this experience.

Can you unlock every item at once in Throw Stuff for Money?

Yes, you can unlock all the items at once by using 1299 Robux.

How to get new buildings in Throw Stuff for Money

You can unlock new buildings using the console next to the construction worker NPC.

