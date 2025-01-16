Toilet Tower Defense Endless Ranks guide

Toilet Tower Defense pits you against dastardly enemies, where you must thwart their nefarious plans to destroy your home base using towers. It features an Endless mode, a survival mode with no end. The objective of the mode is to clear as many waves as possible before the enemies succeed. Performing well in Endless mode lets you improve your Endless Rank, giving you access to unique perks.
This guide gives you a rundown of the different Endless Ranks that can be achieved in Toilet Tower Defense.
An overview of Endless Ranks in Toilet Tower Defense
The Endless Rank system is a secondary leveling system specific to the Endless mode, where earning Endless Rank XP lets you level up and gain additional passive perks. The amount of Rank XP you earn depends on your progress in the Endless mode.
By performing well in the Endless mode, you can gain up to 15 Endless Ranks, where each Rank becomes progressively more difficult to achieve. Each Endless Rank grants you a unique perk specific to the Endless mode, making it easier to clear and granting you additional freebies.
The different types of passive boosts you receive through Endless Ranks include the following:
- Extra placement slots
- Extra hotbar slot
- Extra Cash (flat amount)
- Cash boost multiplier
- Single-use abilities
All Endless Ranks and associated perks
Here are the 15 Endless Ranks and the perks they reward you for reaching the milestones:
- Rank 1: Toilet Noob: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 2: Plunger Fan: +5% additional Cash
- Rank 3: Plunger Enthusiast: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 4: Professional Plunger: Extra 100 Cash and +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 5: Toilet Fighter: Extra Money ability (single-use only)
- Rank 6: Camera Pro: +5% additional Cash
- Rank 7: Camera Leader: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 8: Toilet King: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 9: Toilet Destroyer: +10% additional Cash
- Rank 10: Toilet God: Emergency ability (single-time use)
- Rank 11: Toilet Berserker: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 12: Toilet Investor: Extra 100 Cash
- Rank 13: Toilet Enigma: +5% additional Casha
- Rank 14: Toilet Deleter: +1 Extra Placement Slot
- Rank 15: Toilet Master: Smite ability (single-time use)
FAQs
What are Endless Ranks in Toilet Tower Defense?
Endless Ranks is a rank system specific to the Endless Mode where players can earn level up and gain access to special perks.
How many Endless Ranks does Toilet Tower Defense include?
There are 15 Endless Ranks that each give you a special perk.
What is Endless Mode about in Toilet Tower Defense?
Endless mode throws an infinite number of enemy waves at you, where the objective is to see how long you survive.
