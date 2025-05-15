Toilet Tower Defense Evolutions guide

Certain units in Toilet Tower Defense can be evolved into stronger variants of themselves, making them more effective in battle. This process is known as Evolution, where bringing certain items to the dedicated station in the overworld will strengthen specific units. Evolutions are a fairly new addition to the experience, having been added on May 10, 2025, with the Italian Update Part 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Evolutions in this experience.

How Evolutions work in Toilet Tower Defense

The Evolution menu (Image via Roblox)

Evolutions are permanent transformations that can be triggered in units via certain Evolution Items. This entails leveling the desired unit to the maximum level and interacting with the Evolution station while having the aforementioned items in your inventory. Once the process is done, the unit evolves into a stronger and better variant of itself, replacing its older version.

The idea behind the Evolution system is to add a layer of progression to the units you collect. Towers introduced before the Raid Crate were largely stagnant once fully leveled up. With an Evolution state to aim for, you can continue to work toward making your units better as you clear the different stages in the game.

It’s important to note that the mechanic is not universal — only certain towers can engage with it to power themselves up. Furthermore, Evolutions are separate from mid-battle upgrades, as they are performed out of battle and in the game’s lobby.

Evolutions were introduced with the Raid Crate units, and future updates are expected to include more units with Evolutions. You can access the Evolutions station by teleporting to it using the button on the HUD.

Evo Components

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The process of Evolution requires certain Evolution items called Evo Components, which can be collected by playing through various game modes and purchased from the in-game shop. Here’s a list of items that can be used to evolve units into more powerful variants of themselves:

Evo Shards: Farmable item from the Raid mode.

Farmable item from the Raid mode. Evo Cores: Craftable item from the Raid Shop. Requires eight Evo Shards per Evo Core.

Craftable item from the Raid Shop. Requires eight Evo Shards per Evo Core. Energized Evo Cores: Craftable item from the Raid Shop. Requires four Evo cores per Energized Evo Core.

FAQs

What are Evolutions in Toilet Tower Defense?

Evolutions are a progression system that lets you transform units into more powerful variants using certain Evolution Items.

Which units can undergo Evolution in Toilet Tower Defense?

Currently, units introduced in the Raid Crate can undergo Evolution.

What are the different items required to evolve in Toilet Tower Defense?

Evolution requires Evo Shards, Evo Cores, and Energized Evo Cores, all of which can be obtained from the Raid Shop.

