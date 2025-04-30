Toilet Tower Defense Italian Update patch notes

Toilet Tower Defense implemented the Italian Update on April 26, 2025, introducing a new gameplay system and various improvements, among other things. The patch also sees the addition of the Traits system, a staple feature in tower defense-style experiences. Additionally, the focal point of this update is the phenomenon of Italian Brainrot.

This article lists the official patch notes for the Italian Update.

Official patch notes for Toilet Tower Defense Italian Update

Exclusive Italian Crate

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

This is a new exclusive crate in the Exclusive Shop! You can purchase it for 300 Gems each.

Odds:

Tung Tung (50%)

Tralalero Tralala (40%)

Boneca Ambalabu (9%)

Brr Brr Patapim (1%)

Tung Tung (50%)

The wooden warrior is here! Hits toilets hard with his trusty bat!

Tralalero Tralala (40%)

A movable shark guy sporting some fresh sneakers! Bites toilets with powerful jaws!

Boneca Ambalabu (9%)

It’s a tire frog with legs that deliver incredibly powerful kicks! Weak toilets get knocked back slightly!

Brr Brr Patapim (1%)

The big-footed tree monkey has arrived! Has a chance to turn toilets completely into wood! Places sturdy trees on the path that act as blockers!

Traits

Traits are now available in Toilet Tower Defense! Enhance your units and give them a slight power boost with new Traits. You can reroll Traits using a brand-new currency: Toilet Shards! Earn Toilet Shards by summoning units. Optionally, you can also purchase Toilet Shards from the Trait Rolling Area.

Visit the Trait Rolling Area to learn more!

Bug fixes and improvements

Fixed some unit orders in Inventory.

You now have a chance to get Camerawoman or Speakerman when you first join the game.

The Infected Crate has been removed from the shop.

About Toilet Tower Defense

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is about using various Towers based on a popular internet phenomenon in a tower defense battle against the dastardly toilets. Your objective is to halt the enemy’s advances lest they invade your home base and bring destruction upon it. As you clear enemy waves, you will face powerful boss-level enemies and receive lucrative rewards for defeating them.

This game includes various staples of the tower defense-style experiences. It includes maps with a predefined track that enemies follow, a gacha-style Tower summoning system, standard and challenge modes that test your skills, and more.

FAQs

When did Toilet Tower Defense receive the Italian Update?

The game received the Italian Update on April 26, 2025.

What are Traits in Toilet Tower Defense?

Traits apply passive stat bonuses to your units to make them more effective in combat.

Is Toilet Tower Defense free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any additional purchase requirements.

