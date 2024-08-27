Toilet Tower Defense: Sand Isles Guide

Toilet Tower Defense is a tower defense-style game where you must place towers along the enemy forces’ path to keep them at bay. One of its most difficult stages is the Sand Isles, introduced to the game with the Episode 76 Part 1 update. It includes a wide variety of enemies that can be quite difficult to fend off, particularly if you are playing solo.

This guide goes over what makes Sand Isles such a challenging level and provides a few tips on clearing it.

An overview of Sand Isles in Toilet Tower Defense

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Sand Isles is a stage introduced as a part of the Summer Event, added with the Episode 76 Part 1 update. This level was added on July 16, 2024, and is expected to remain active until September 21, 2024.

Clearing this map is no small feat since it is primarily catered toward end-game players. Only those with a collection of the strongest Mythic or higher rarity towers can comfortably clear it without having to rely on RNG.

It features 50 waves with various enemy types. The first 30-35 waves are fairly standard, but as you approach wave 45, you will face some of the fastest enemies in the game. These speedy foes are what make this stage such a force to be reckoned with since your units may not have enough time to defeat them.

Wave 50 has you face off against the final boss of the map: the Evil Toilet Crab. It has a massive HP pool of 25,050,000 in solo mode, which is boosted to well over 48 million in co-op mode. The Crab can also inflict Stun on the enemy, which makes it quite difficult to deal with.

Upon clearing the stage, you will receive 1,000 Coins and a Coconut Crate as the clear reward.

Tips for beating Sand Isles in Toilet Tower Defense

The Sand Isles stage (Image via Roblox)

Clearing Sand Isles solo is possible, but it is not recommended since you need a lot of good RNG to be successful. So, consider having at least one other player help you clear it. The recommended number of players to tackle the stage is four.

Note that, unlike most other maps, you can upgrade your base to have a higher HP threshold. Click on the Titan Sand Man’s Hideout and use the cash you earn by defeating enemies to increase the base’s max HP from 300 to 7,500.

If you manage to clear 49 waves with over 2,000 HP left, you can simply let the boss run to the base. You can win without having to hold the final boss at bay since the Crab only deals 700 damage to the base. So, your main objective is to protect the base from excessive harm until wave 49.

Of course, that is easier said than done, and the best way to do so is to have some of the rarest units in the game. Units like Green Laser Cameraman, Upgraded Large Laser Cameraman, Speaker Repair Drone, and Titan Speakerman can be highly effective on the stage.

Here are the roles these units fulfill while tackling enemies in Sand Isles:

Green Laser Cameraman: Slows down enemies; blocks stuns

Upgraded Large Laser Cameraman: Damage dealer.

Speaker Repair Drone: Repairs damaged units.

Repairs damaged units. Titan Speakerman: High DPS unit for early game.

If you have access to it, you may also use the Santa TV Man unit. This unit gives you a steady supply of cash, adding up to $6,000 every wave when fully upgraded. You will be able to upgrade all of your units very quickly with this tower on the map.

Allow the Titan Speakerman to mow down early waves while you continue upgrading your units and hold down the line. Place as many towers on the map as you can, focusing on damaging and slowing the enemy down during the later waves.

As you approach the final few waves, try to limit the amount of damage your base takes. It is highly likely that your base will receive at least some damage because of the stage’s structure. Let the stage progress at your own pace and avoid skipping waves if you think the towers can’t handle the enemies on the map.

Continue to upgrade and replace your units as necessary and you will prevail, earning you the clear prize.

FAQs

How do I upgrade my base in Toilet Tower Defense Sand Isles?

You can upgrade your base by clicking on it and selecting the upgrade option.

How many waves does the Sand Isles stage feature in Toilet Tower Defense?

Sand Isles features no less than 50 waves of enemies, clearing which rewards you with 1,000 Coins and a Coconut crate.

When was Sand Isles added to Toilet Tower Defense?

Sand Isles was added to Toilet Tower Defense on July 16, 2024.

