Toilet Tower Defense: Summer Event Pass: All Rewards

Toilet Tower Defense, the tower defense game, recently received the Episode 77 Part 1 update. Among the various features added with the update is the Summer Event Pass, a battle pass that celebrates the advent of Summer. With tons of rewards to collect, this battle pass will add a breath of fresh air to the gameplay loop through its leveling system.
This article gives you a list of the rewards you can obtain by leveling up the Summer Event Pass, along with information on the battle pass itself.
Details about Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense
The Summer Event Pass is a battle pass with 60 Tiers. This battle pass can be leveled up by completing any stage in the game, giving you complete freedom on your leveling approach. The Summer Event Pass is also notable for its complete lack of a premium tier, with a shift towards free rewards instead.
Leveling up the Summer Event Pass to Tier 60 gives you access to the following rewards:
- Coins
- Gems
- Coin Boosts
- Luck Boosts
- Summer Event Pass XP Boosts
- XP Boosts
- Tropical Crates
- Volleyball Speakerman Tower
- Lifeguard Speakerman Tower
- Solar Flare TV Man Tower
You receive battle pass-specific boosters for clearing a specific number of stages. For every 5, 10, 25, and 50 wins, you receive a 1.1x, 1.25x, 1.4x, and 1.5x boost to battle pass XP. So, the more you play the game during the event period, the faster the battle pass will level up.
Also read: Toilet Tower Defense: Endless Mode Guide
All rewards offered by Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense
Here are the rewards you get for leveling up the Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense:
- Tier 1: Tropical Crates
- Tier 2: 200 Coins
- Tier 3: 1x Coin Boost
- Tier 4: 1x XP Boost
- Tier 5: 1x Tropical Crate
- Tier 6: 20 Gems
- Tier 7: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost
- Tier 8: 200 Coins
- Tier 9: 2x Coin Boosts
- Tier 10: 1x Tropical Crate
- Tier 11: 30 Gems
- Tier 12: 2x Luck Boosts
- Tier 13: 2x Tropical Crates
- Tier 14: 300 Coins
- Tier 15: 2x Tropical Crates
- Tier 16: 1x XP Boost
- Tier 17: 30 Gems
- Tier 18: 1x Coin Boost
- Tier 19: 400 Coins
- Tier 20: Volleyball Speakerman
- Tier 21: 2x Summer Event Pass XP Boosts
- Tier 22: 400 Coins
- Tier 23: 40 Gems
- Tier 24: 2x Coin Boosts
- Tier 25: 40 Gems
- Tier 26: 500 Coins
- Tier 27: 2x Luck Boosts
- Tier 28: 40 Gems
- Tier 29: 2x Coin Boosts
- Tier 30: 2x Tropical Crates
- Tier 31: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost
- Tier 32: 50 Gems
- Tier 33: 500 Coins
- Tier 34: 3x Summer Event Pass XP Boost
- Tier 35: 3x Tropical Crates
- Tier 36: 3x Coin Boosts
- Tier 37: 600 Coins
- Tier 38: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost
- Tier 39: 50 Gems
- Tier 40: Lifeguard Speakerman
- Tier 41: 600 Coins
- Tier 42: 700 Coins
- Tier 43: 4x Luck Boosts
- Tier 44: 4x Coin Boosts
- Tier 45: 4x Tropical Crates
- Tier 46: 100 Gems
- Tier 47: 3x Summer Event Pass XP Boosts
- Tier 48: 1,000 Coins
- Tier 49: 8x Tropical Crates
- Tier 50: 110 Gems
- Tier 51: 2x XP Boosts
- Tier 52: 1,250 Coins
- Tier 53: 4x Luck Boosts
- Tier 54: 4x Coin Boosts
- Tier 55: 10x Tropical Crates
- Tier 56: 3x XP Boosts
- Tier 57: 4x Coin Boosts
- Tier 58: 1,500 Coins
- Tier 59: 20x Tropical Crates
- Tier 60: Solar Flare TV Man
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How many Tiers does the Summer Event Pass feature in Toilet Tower Defense?
The Summer Event Pass features 60 Tiers, which can be leveled up by completing any stage.
How many Gems does the Summer Event Pass give in Toilet Tower Defense?
The Summer Event Pass rewards you with 410 Gems for leveling up all 60 tiers.
Is there a Premium tier in the Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense?
No, the Summer Event Pass is exclusively free, with no premium elements being included.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024