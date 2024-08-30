Toilet Tower Defense: Summer Event Pass: All Rewards

Toilet Tower Defense, the tower defense game, recently received the Episode 77 Part 1 update. Among the various features added with the update is the Summer Event Pass, a battle pass that celebrates the advent of Summer. With tons of rewards to collect, this battle pass will add a breath of fresh air to the gameplay loop through its leveling system.

This article gives you a list of the rewards you can obtain by leveling up the Summer Event Pass, along with information on the battle pass itself.

Details about Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Event Pass is a battle pass with 60 Tiers. This battle pass can be leveled up by completing any stage in the game, giving you complete freedom on your leveling approach. The Summer Event Pass is also notable for its complete lack of a premium tier, with a shift towards free rewards instead.

Leveling up the Summer Event Pass to Tier 60 gives you access to the following rewards:

Coins

Gems

Coin Boosts

Luck Boosts

Summer Event Pass XP Boosts

XP Boosts

Tropical Crates

Volleyball Speakerman Tower

Lifeguard Speakerman Tower

Solar Flare TV Man Tower

You receive battle pass-specific boosters for clearing a specific number of stages. For every 5, 10, 25, and 50 wins, you receive a 1.1x, 1.25x, 1.4x, and 1.5x boost to battle pass XP. So, the more you play the game during the event period, the faster the battle pass will level up.

All rewards offered by Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense

The Summer Event Battle Pass (Image via Roblox)

Here are the rewards you get for leveling up the Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense:

Tier 1: Tropical Crates

Tier 2: 200 Coins

Tier 3: 1x Coin Boost

Tier 4: 1x XP Boost

Tier 5: 1x Tropical Crate

Tier 6: 20 Gems

Tier 7: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost

Tier 8: 200 Coins

Tier 9: 2x Coin Boosts

Tier 10: 1x Tropical Crate

Tier 11: 30 Gems

Tier 12: 2x Luck Boosts

Tier 13: 2x Tropical Crates

Tier 14: 300 Coins

Tier 15: 2x Tropical Crates

Tier 16: 1x XP Boost

Tier 17: 30 Gems

Tier 18: 1x Coin Boost

Tier 19: 400 Coins

Tier 20: Volleyball Speakerman

Tier 21: 2x Summer Event Pass XP Boosts

Tier 22: 400 Coins

Tier 23: 40 Gems

Tier 24: 2x Coin Boosts

Tier 25: 40 Gems

Tier 26: 500 Coins

Tier 27: 2x Luck Boosts

Tier 28: 40 Gems

Tier 29: 2x Coin Boosts

Tier 30: 2x Tropical Crates

Tier 31: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost

Tier 32: 50 Gems

Tier 33: 500 Coins

Tier 34: 3x Summer Event Pass XP Boost

Tier 35: 3x Tropical Crates

Tier 36: 3x Coin Boosts

Tier 37: 600 Coins

Tier 38: 1x Summer Event Pass XP Boost

Tier 39: 50 Gems

Tier 40: Lifeguard Speakerman

Tier 41: 600 Coins

Tier 42: 700 Coins

Tier 43: 4x Luck Boosts

Tier 44: 4x Coin Boosts

Tier 45: 4x Tropical Crates

Tier 46: 100 Gems

Tier 47: 3x Summer Event Pass XP Boosts

Tier 48: 1,000 Coins

Tier 49: 8x Tropical Crates

Tier 50: 110 Gems

Tier 51: 2x XP Boosts

Tier 52: 1,250 Coins

Tier 53: 4x Luck Boosts

Tier 54: 4x Coin Boosts

Tier 55: 10x Tropical Crates

Tier 56: 3x XP Boosts

Tier 57: 4x Coin Boosts

Tier 58: 1,500 Coins

Tier 59: 20x Tropical Crates

Tier 60: Solar Flare TV Man

FAQs

How many Tiers does the Summer Event Pass feature in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Summer Event Pass features 60 Tiers, which can be leveled up by completing any stage.

How many Gems does the Summer Event Pass give in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Summer Event Pass rewards you with 410 Gems for leveling up all 60 tiers.

Is there a Premium tier in the Summer Event Pass in Toilet Tower Defense?

No, the Summer Event Pass is exclusively free, with no premium elements being included.

