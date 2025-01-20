Toilet Tower Defense Tech Event Circuit guide: All 9 locations

The tower defense experience, Toilet Tower Defense, regularly hosts events that offer rewards upon completion. One of the newest events in the title is the Tech Event, which features some of the strongest foes in the game. One of the objectives of this event is to locate nine Circuits scattered across the Tech City map and the overworld for a special prize.

This guide gives you the locations of all nine Circuits, along with a brief explanation of what you receive for finishing the collection.

Locating the nine Circuits in Toilet Tower Defense Tech Event

A Circuit Board (Image via Roblox)

The nine Circuit boards can be found in several unique locations inside and outside the Tech City event world. These are fairly easy to spot as long as you know what to look for. What follows is a list of all nine Circuits in the Tech Event to complete the collection and receive various freebies:

Access the Tech City map and find three Circuits inside the play area . Go to the enemy spawn portal for the first, the center of the arena for the second , and behind the rock formation for the third .

. Go to the the , and . Find the fourth Circuit behind the portal that leads to the Toilet Fortress , to the right side of the throne.

, to the right side of the throne. The fifth one is behind the Ranked Mode board in the vicinity of the Apocalypse City map.

in the vicinity of the Apocalypse City map. You can find the sixth board next to the wooden block next to the Summon Unit area in the Unit Index Portal.

in the Unit Index Portal. Go to the Trading Plaza and head to the archway to the left. The seventh Circuit board spawns next to its right pillar .

. The penultimate Circuit is at the very far end of the Trading Plaza , adjacent to a wooden statue.

, adjacent to a wooden statue. At the opposite end of the previous Circuit location in the Trading Plaza, you’ll find a statue in the water. The Circuit Board is close to the top of the statue.

Upon completing your collection, head back to the Tech Event mission board to collect 1,000 XP and 500 Batteries.

About the Tech Event Missions

The Tech Event Missions (Image via Roblox)

The Tech Event includes five mission sets that reward you for performing various tasks. Completing one mission replaces it with another of the same type in a ladder-style format. You must finish these missions on the Future mode only and upon doing so, the game rewards you with XP and Batteries.

Here are the different Tech Event Mission archetypes:

Collect Circuit Boards

Kill Toilets

Open Tech Crates

Survive Waves

Play for a certain duration

FAQs

How many Circuit Boards does the Tech Event feature in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Tech Event includes nine Circuit Boards, which can be found on the Tech City map, the Trading Plaza, and the main game overworld.

What is the reward for completing the Circuit Board mission in Toilet Tower Defense?

You receive Batteries and XP for completing the Circuit Board mission.

When did the Tech Event begin in Toilet Tower Defense?

The Tech Event started on January 18, 2025.

