Toilet Tower Defense Traits guide

Toilet Tower Defense added the Traits system with the Italian Update on April 26, 2025. This mechanic powers up your units with passive bonuses that make them more effective in battle. Naturally, applying them to your towers becomes a no-brainer, and for min-maxers, the feature presents an opportunity to maximize the DPS of the best units in the game.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Traits mechanic in this Roblox experience.

How Traits work in Toilet Tower Defense

The Traits menu (Image via Roblox)

The Traits system in Toilet Tower Defense works similarly to its counterparts in other tower defense-style experiences, enhancing specific gameplay aspects of a unit. With a Trait applied, a unit could have additional damage, have better range, reduce cooldown, and more. As such, it is recommended for all players to engage with this mechanic to amplify the capabilities of their roster.

Traits can be applied at the dedicated Toilet Traits podium, which you can teleport to or access via the HUD. Applying one requires you to accrue Toilet Shards, which can be purchased using Robux or acquired via summons. As such, Toilet Shards are a pseudo-premium resource that relies on Gems and the number of summons you perform.

You have limited control over the type of Trait applied to a unit. When interacting with the aforementioned podium, you will be given the option to perform a Trait Roll. Upon doing so, the game will randomly apply one to the chosen unit; the odds of a specific Trait being applied are weighted based on their rarities.

List of all Traits

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Your units can either have a Common, Rare, Mythic, or Unique Trait; Unique Traits are the most difficult to get, while Common ones are the easiest. Unique Traits also have a special stipulation, which restricts you from placing more than one Tower with this Trait applied.

Here’s a complete list of all Traits in the game:

Common Traits: +10% Damage; -10% Cooldown; +10% Range

+10% Damage; -10% Cooldown; +10% Range Rare Traits: +10% Damage and -10% Cooldown; +25% Range; -20% Cooldown

+10% Damage and -10% Cooldown; +25% Range; -20% Cooldown Mythic Traits: +25% Damage, -15% Cooldown, and +20% Range; +30% Damage and -20% Cooldown

+25% Damage, -15% Cooldown, and +20% Range; +30% Damage and -20% Cooldown Unique Traits: +300% Damage, -10% Cooldown, and +10% Range

FAQs

How to apply Traits in Toilet Tower Defense

Traits can be applied at the Toilet Traits podium using Toilet Shards.

How to get Toilet Shards in Toilet Tower Defense

Toilet Shards can be obtained via performing summons for units or purchased for Robux.

What are the different rarities of Traits in Toilet Tower Defense?

Traits come in four rarities: Common, Rare, Mythic, and Unique.

