Top 5 best heist and robbery locations in Roblox Jailbreak

Roblox Jailbreak is one of the best crime-based town and city genre titles in the metaverse. Moral-induced gameplay allows one to either play as law-breaking criminals or justice-seeking police officers. Yes, those under law enforcement must hunt down their criminal counterparts to earn in-game resources and rewards.

Heists and Robberies are two challenging methods to stack up Cash (in-game money) as criminals in Jailbreak. Only the Donut Shop and Gas Station can be robbed. However, heists can be organized in 12 different locations and they are:

Bank Truck

Mansion

Tomb

Museum

Bank

Jewelry Store

Cargo Train

Passenger Train

Power Plant

Cargo Plane

Cargo Ship

Casino

However, robbing certain locations can be challenging as players are required to complete a set of tasks to progress. The good thing about this is that once the heist is complete, the participants will earn hefty amounts of money. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the best places to loot in Jailbreak.

Mansion, Bank, Power Plant, and more are the best places to rob in Roblox Jailbreak

1) Mansion

The Mansion was released during the 2022 Winter Update in Roblox Jailbreak. It is inside Crater Forest and is owned by the CEO (NPC boss). The heist starts at 6 pm in-game time and requires players to hold invitations to the Mansion.

Individuals can easily get their hands on the invitations by collecting Airdrops. To start the mission, one must go inside the mansion and get past the hallway filled with red lasers and enter the elevator with the invitation. From the elevator, the robber must head to the CEO's office and win the boss fight.

Features:

Robloxians start the heist during rainy days in Jailbreak

Highest paid heist in Roblox Jailbreak as the mission offers 16,000 Cash after defeating the boss (VIP Gamepass offers 19,200 Cash)

Players who took on the roles of police officers can engage in this heist but they cannot use tasers and handcuffs on the NPC

2) Casino

The Casino outside Crater City was launched during the five-year Anniversary Live Update in Roblox Jailbreak. The Casino consists of four floors with an ATM and a few slot machines. Players can start the heist only if the Casino is open to the public, however, they can visit the nightclub even if the establishment is closed.

They are tasked with acquiring a four-digit code that can be found inside the building to access the restricted elevator. They must use the elevator to travel to the vault while evading lasers and deactivating the security system.

Features:

Players will only have 3 minutes and 30 seconds to rob the vault before the security system restarts

Robbers can earn around 800-9,600 Cash

Got to be stealthy or else you will be chased by the police officers, thus making your escape challenging

3) Bank

The Bank was added to Rising City in the summer of 2017, becoming the first heist mission added to Roblox Jailbreak. Those who want to break into the bank will need keycards, weapons, gliders, a dog, and a C4.

The bank has many floors, each with different and tough obstacles. There is a silver lining to this as robbers can easily rob each floor with their parkour skills. Robbers must also purchase the fastest cars and use them as getaway vehicles after exiting the Bank.

Features:

Maximum amount of 9000 Cash can be earned during this heist

Once caught inside the bank, police will swarm the place

Players can use a lot of gadgets to have a smooth burglary experience

4) Tomb

The Tomb is the most difficult place to plunder in Roblox Jailbreak due to its dangerous traps. The establishment is in the desert near Dune Buggy's former spawn location.

To enter the Tomb, one must wait for the entrance statue's eyes to glow. Once they glow, three players must stand before the pad near the main entrance. They will drop down to the underground part of the Tomb and won't receive any fall damage. They must avoid getting eliminated by spikes, arrows, and other obstacles and escape the place via a minecart to triumph.

Features:

Police officers won't be able to stop this heist

Robbers can earn around 7000 Cash or 8400 Cash with the Gamepass

Players with lobby experience can overcome the traps without much hassle

5) Cargo Ship

Players can plan a heist and rob the Cargo Ship located in the ocean of Roblox Jailbreak. They must use a helicopter or UFO to get to the ship and latch a cargo crate to their vehicle and escape without losing the crate to win.

They must drop off the crate at Crime Port to receive the cash rewards. Additionally, players must avoid getting shot by turrets and missiles guarding the deck of the Cargo Ship.

Features:

Police officers must drop the crate inside the water to earn the rewards

6000-9000 Cash can be earned in this mission

Turrets are quite strong and can destroy helicopters or UFOs

