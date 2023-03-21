Top 7 Roblox games to look out for at GDC 2023

At this year's GDC 2023, budding Roblox developers can learn more about the gaming platform by attending the VP of Creator Engineering at Roblox, Nick Tarnlow's session.

They can also attend a panel discussion with prominent metaverse developers moderated by Lauren Freeman, Roblox's Head of Developer Advocacy. The following titles will be discussed during the group discussion:

Street Showdown

Frontlines

Ruin

Secret Neighbor

Riot Fall

Primal Hunt

Rolling Thunder

The aforementioned games were developed using Roblox's very own game creation software. Their gameplay and mechanics made them stand out from their respective genres. Readers can learn more about them by scrolling ahead to read about the 7 best games to be featured in GDC 2023.

The Roblox titles below have immersive and unique in-game features

1) Street Showdown

IndieBox Studios @IndieBoxStudios Final production model of the R34 GT-R released in 2002 labelled the V-Spec II Nür. Despite only 718 models being produced it came armed with absolutely nothing. #ROBLOX #ROBLOX DEV Final production model of the R34 GT-R released in 2002 labelled the V-Spec II Nür. Despite only 718 models being produced it came armed with absolutely nothing. #ROBLOX #ROBLOXDEV https://t.co/qPEtlH1I1E

Developed by IndieBox Studios, Roblox Street Showdown is an upcoming racing game that revolves around supercars. IndieBox Studios also developed the infamous tank-based shooting game called Tank Warfare and gained a small following among the community.

In Street Showdown, players can have an authentic racing experience due to high-tempo gameplay. They can customize and unlock new cars and participate in a variety of races on the detailed map.

Significant Features:

Good resolution

Features to modify players' cars

Different types of cars are available

2) Frontlines

As of 2023, Frontlines is one of, if not the most realistic FPS games in the metaverse. Roblox Frontlines, developed by Maximillian, quickly established a reputation on the gaming platform due to its polished gameplay and feel-good interface.

KreekCraft, the RB Battles Season 1 champion, put Frontlines on the map by posting a montage of clips of his gameplay on his social media handle.

In Frontlines, individuals are tasked with eliminating each other in different game modes. They can also gain access to the in-game firearm arsenal, enabling them to become an unstoppable force.

Significant Features:

XP-based kill system

Refined graphics and smooth gameplay

Numerous guns, grenades, and other weaponry are up for grabs

3) Ruin

Created by Looty Games, Ruin is one of the finest fighting games set in a polished Roblox environment. Players who like action-packed gameplay filled with different types of weapons, potions, and special gear will love Ruin.

Furthermore, players can also collect and purchase various weapons, accessories, and fighting gear to increase their characters' attributes and damage output.

Significant Features:

Multiplayer servers are active

PvP-based gameplay

Elite players can forge their names in the game's global leaderboard

4) Secret Neighbor

The prominent multiplayer social horror game developed by TinyBuild Games, Secret Neighbor, is coming to the metaverse soon. Roblox Secret Neighbor is set to have the same in-game tasks as the original version.

Players in this multiplayer game must work together to get into the basement of a mysterious neighbor's home. However, one of them is a traitor, the neighbor in disguise. Hence, innocent players must survive till they accomplish their task to triumph.

Significant Features:

Precise in-game environmental lighting

Best played with a group of friends

Adrenaline pumping gameplay

5) Riot Fall

Riot Fall is easily one of the most well-produced FPS titles on the Roblox gaming platform. Players are split into teams and are given the tremendous task of surviving till the end by eliminating each other to win the round.

Additionally, they can also modify their guns to use them to their maximum potential. Players who play FPS games with their friends can create their own clans to differentiate themselves from the rest.

Significant Features:

Can customize everything from the gun's barrel to its stock

Good FPS experience

Different types of grenades, snipers, LMGs, and SMGs can be used

6) Primal Hunt

Primal Hunt is an upcoming Roblox game developed by Phaser Lock Interactive. The highly-textured graphics and detailed in-game features are based around a dystopian dinosaur-age biosphere.

Based on the gameplay teaser, it looks like players are living in a small settlement and must hunt down various dinosaurs to progress in-game. Futuristic weapons and gadgets with different abilities are also part of the experience.

Significant Features:

Weapons from lasers to bows can be used to hunt dinosaurs

Many dinosaurs with special abilities and perks (Can be difficult to defeat)

In-game buildings on the settlement that help players become supreme dinosaur hunters

7) Rolling Thunder

Roblox Rolling Thunder is another FPS game that caught the panel's eye this year. Rolling Thunder's extensive jungle terrain will engulf players in a simulated Vietnam War experience.

Users can also operate military vehicles during skirmishes and take part in night conflicts to earn in-game money. On the war-torn map of Rolling Thunder, they can use weaponry varying from shotguns to flamethrowers.

Significant Features:

Unique combat structure

Various hiding and cover spots across the map

Clear enemies on the map to progress

