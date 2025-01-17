Tower Defense Simulator Archer Update patch notes

Tower Defense Simulator's Archer Update has made some significant changes to the game. As the name suggests, the Archer has been reworked for good. With new abilities, this tower is even stronger than before, so you should definitely check it out.

If you want to learn a bit more about the Archer Update in Tower Defense Simulator before trying it out, here are the official patch notes.

Patch notes for Archer Update in Tower Defense Simulator

Enjoy the reworked towers with the Archer update (Image via Roblox)

*Operation I.C.E*

The Operation I.C.E event has ended!

*Archer Mini-Rework*

Archer now unlocks the ability to equip one of three different ammo types (Flame Arrows, Shock Arrows, Explosive Arrows). Gives the tower extra utility and the ability to adapt to different enemies and scenarios. Has strong early to mid-game capabilities.

You can get Archer now for a LIMITED TIME!

*Necromancer Mini-Rework*

Necromancer got fixed to have greater consistency with summoning stronger minions at higher levels, level 4's basic attack can either target up to 3 different enemies or can stack on a single target for extra damage if not enough targets are in its range, and the tower has been buffed to match the power of other Hardcore towers. Has strong late-game defensive capabilities with its minions.

*New Content Creator Skin*

The new skin is out called Jordan. It's a Brawler skin. Check it out now in the Daily Shop!

Other minor changes and bugfixes

Also check: Tower Defense Simulator codes

Is the new Archer Update in Tower Defense Simulator worth playing?

Get the reworked Archer tower from the Gamepass store (Image via Roblox)

The new Archer Update in this Roblox experience is definitely worth playing. The Archer tower that was available during the Christmas Event in 2019 is now back through a limited-time gamepass. Currently, you can purchase it from the in-game store for 599 Robux. Once purchased, you can use its abilities to shoot piercing arrows to defeat the incoming enemy waves.

As you level up the Archer, it will unlock the following types of arrows:

Flame Arrows - Do damage over time to the opponent

Shock Arrows - Stun the opponent momentarily

Explosive Arrows - Do AoE damage to target multiple enemies

Apart from the Archer, the Necromancer is another tower that has been reworked. This tower's rarity has been changed from Exclusive to Harcore. Hence, you can see a rise in its price from 1800 Gems to 2250 Gems.

Due to the reworked ability of the Necromancer to summon stronger minions, you can easily take down enemies, even during the late-game period.

Overall, the Archer update is a complete package for players who love collecting precious towers.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did the Archer Update come out in the Tower Defense Simulator?

The Archer Update came out on January 16, 2025.

How to get the Archer in Tower Defense Simulator

You can get the Archer tower as a gamepass for 599 Robux from the in-game store.

How to get Necromancer in Tower Defense Simulator

Currently, Necromancer can be bought for 2250 Gems from the Hardcore towers section.

