Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge event guide

Ducky Revenge is a limited-time Tower Defense Simulator event that includes a new map, an exclusive battle pass system, and various prizes to earn. It was added to the Roblox experience on April 16, 2025. During its run, players can acquire Ducky Eggs to level up the battle pass and unlock rewards. The freebies for the prize ladder include new Towers, Skins, consumables, and more.

This guide covers the Ducky Revenge event in Tower Defense Simulator.

Breaking down the Ducky Revenge event in Tower Defense Simulator

Overview

Ducky Revenge event info (Image via Roblox)

Ducky Revenge is mainly about completing the new map, Bathroom Approach, and collecting Ducky Eggs, the main currency for the event.

Ducky Eggs can be acquired by clearing waves, with the number of Eggs received depending on the chosen difficulty mode. The higher the difficulty, the more Eggs you receive per wave. This is a limited-time event that ends on June 10, 2025.

Bathroom Approach is the newest map added as a part of this event. This level features two modes, Easy and Hard, with multiple modifiers available to make it more challenging. The Easy variant throws 30 waves at you, while the Hard mode includes 33 waves in total.

Clearing the Hard mode unlocks the new Biologist Tower. Each has a chance to grant a random reward upon clearing the stage in addition to the standard Coins and XP prizes. These freebies include the following:

Common: Time Scale Ticket, Revive Tickets, Spin Tickets, Low-Grade Consumable Crate, Easter Eggs

Time Scale Ticket, Revive Tickets, Spin Tickets, Low-Grade Consumable Crate, Easter Eggs Uncommon: Ducky Squad consumable, Mid-Grade Consumable Crate

Ducky Squad consumable, Mid-Grade Consumable Crate Rare: High-Grade Consumable Crate, Napalm Strike, Blizzard Bomb

High-Grade Consumable Crate, Napalm Strike, Blizzard Bomb Legendary: Nuke

Nuke Custom: Molten Monster

Once you clear Hard mode, you can return to the mode every 64 hours for exclusive freebies per clear.

Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge Battle Pass

The Ducky Revenge battle pass (Image via Roblox)

The main attraction of this event is the battle pass system, which features no less than 40 levels to climb. Climbing levels is a matter of collecting the aforementioned Eggs, with each successive level granting a better reward.

The battle pass comes in two tiers: Free and Premium. The former is available by default, while the latter can be bought for 499 Robux.

You can get Skins like the Ducky Necromancer and Ducky Rocketeer for completing level 40 of this rewards ladder. Listed below are all the different freebies you can get as part of the Free Ducky Revenge event battle pass:

Level 1: 100 XP

Level 2: 200 Coins

Level 3: 3x Easter Eggs

Level 4: 200 XP

Level 5: Ducky Demoman

Level 6: 300 Coins

Level 7: Quack emote

Level 8: 2x Spin Tickets

Level 9: Happy Feet Emote

Level 10: Bunny Soldier

Level 11: 300 XP

Level 12: 350 Coins

Level 13: 10 Easter Eggs

Level 14: Pastel Name tag

Level 15: Easter Ace Pilot

Level 16: 325 XP

Level 17: 400 Coins

Level 18: 4x Spin Tickets

Level 19: Cool Duck Charm

Level 20: Easter Militant

Level 21: 350 XP

Level 22: 500 Coins

Level 23: Minigunner Triumph

Level 24: Wimbledon

Level 25: Gardener Shotgunner

Level 26: 375 XP

Level 27: 650 Coins

Level 28: 6x Ducky Squad

Level 29: GlitterBomb

Level 30: Gardener Minigunner

Level 31: 400 XP

Level 32: 800 Coins

Level 33: 2x Molten Monster

Level 34: Griddy

Level 35: Easter Crook Boss

Level 36: 500 XP

Level 37: 1,000 Coins

Level 38: CherryBlossom

Level 39: Ducky Doom

Level 40: Ducky Rocketeer

Here are the rewards acquired through the Premium version of the rewards ladder:

Level 1: 4x Time Scale Tickets

Level 2: 3x Ducky Squad

Level 3: 1x High-Grade Consumable Crate

Level 4: 1x Premium Skincrate

Level 5: Coll Ducky

Level 6: Nerd Duck Charm

Level 7: Water the Plant

Level 8: 1x Molten Monster

Level 9: Praise the Sun

Level 10: Eggy Pursuit

Level 11: Bunny Ears Name Tag

Level 12: 4x Time Scale Tickets

Level 13: Birds

Level 14: Biologist Charm

Level 15: Easter Gatling Gunner

Level 16: 3x Ducky Squad

Level 17: 2x Nuke

Level 18: 2x Molten Monster

Level 19: Lemonade Stand

Level 20: Mallard Duck Trapper

Level 21: Butterflies Name Tag

Level 22: 4x Spin Tickets

Level 23: 2x Molten Monster

Level 24: Agent Duck Charm

Level 25: Mecha Ducky Ranger

Level 26: Verdant Name tag

Level 27: 4x Time Scale Tickets

Level 28: Melted Chocolate

Level 29: Ducky Doom

Level 30: Mecha Ducky Mortar

Level 31: Sunlight Name Tag

Level 32: Premium Skincrate

Level 33: 3x High-Grade Consumable Crate

Level 34: Bunny Charm

Level 35: Spring Time Cowboy

Level 36: 2x Molten Monster

Level 37: 5x Tickets

Level 38: Nerd Ducky

Level 39: Bunny Mech

Level 40: Duck Necromancer

FAQs

How many levels does the Ducky Revenge battle pass feature in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge battle pass features 40 levels to climb for both of its tiers.

How much does the Premium tier of the Ducky Revenge battle pass cost in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Premium tier of the Ducky Revenge battle pass can be unlocked for 499 Robux.

How many waves does the Bathroom Approach map include in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Bathroom Approach map has 30 waves of enemies on Easy mode, with the number of waves increasing to 33 for Hard mode.

