Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge event guide

Ducky Revenge is a limited-time Tower Defense Simulator event that includes a new map, an exclusive battle pass system, and various prizes to earn. It was added to the Roblox experience on April 16, 2025. During its run, players can acquire Ducky Eggs to level up the battle pass and unlock rewards. The freebies for the prize ladder include new Towers, Skins, consumables, and more.
Ducky Revenge is mainly about completing the new map, Bathroom Approach, and collecting Ducky Eggs, the main currency for the event.
Ducky Eggs can be acquired by clearing waves, with the number of Eggs received depending on the chosen difficulty mode. The higher the difficulty, the more Eggs you receive per wave. This is a limited-time event that ends on June 10, 2025.
Bathroom Approach is the newest map added as a part of this event. This level features two modes, Easy and Hard, with multiple modifiers available to make it more challenging. The Easy variant throws 30 waves at you, while the Hard mode includes 33 waves in total.
Clearing the Hard mode unlocks the new Biologist Tower. Each has a chance to grant a random reward upon clearing the stage in addition to the standard Coins and XP prizes. These freebies include the following:
- Common: Time Scale Ticket, Revive Tickets, Spin Tickets, Low-Grade Consumable Crate, Easter Eggs
- Uncommon: Ducky Squad consumable, Mid-Grade Consumable Crate
- Rare: High-Grade Consumable Crate, Napalm Strike, Blizzard Bomb
- Legendary: Nuke
- Custom: Molten Monster
Once you clear Hard mode, you can return to the mode every 64 hours for exclusive freebies per clear.
Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge Battle Pass
The main attraction of this event is the battle pass system, which features no less than 40 levels to climb. Climbing levels is a matter of collecting the aforementioned Eggs, with each successive level granting a better reward.
The battle pass comes in two tiers: Free and Premium. The former is available by default, while the latter can be bought for 499 Robux.
You can get Skins like the Ducky Necromancer and Ducky Rocketeer for completing level 40 of this rewards ladder. Listed below are all the different freebies you can get as part of the Free Ducky Revenge event battle pass:
- Level 1: 100 XP
- Level 2: 200 Coins
- Level 3: 3x Easter Eggs
- Level 4: 200 XP
- Level 5: Ducky Demoman
- Level 6: 300 Coins
- Level 7: Quack emote
- Level 8: 2x Spin Tickets
- Level 9: Happy Feet Emote
- Level 10: Bunny Soldier
- Level 11: 300 XP
- Level 12: 350 Coins
- Level 13: 10 Easter Eggs
- Level 14: Pastel Name tag
- Level 15: Easter Ace Pilot
- Level 16: 325 XP
- Level 17: 400 Coins
- Level 18: 4x Spin Tickets
- Level 19: Cool Duck Charm
- Level 20: Easter Militant
- Level 21: 350 XP
- Level 22: 500 Coins
- Level 23: Minigunner Triumph
- Level 24: Wimbledon
- Level 25: Gardener Shotgunner
- Level 26: 375 XP
- Level 27: 650 Coins
- Level 28: 6x Ducky Squad
- Level 29: GlitterBomb
- Level 30: Gardener Minigunner
- Level 31: 400 XP
- Level 32: 800 Coins
- Level 33: 2x Molten Monster
- Level 34: Griddy
- Level 35: Easter Crook Boss
- Level 36: 500 XP
- Level 37: 1,000 Coins
- Level 38: CherryBlossom
- Level 39: Ducky Doom
- Level 40: Ducky Rocketeer
Here are the rewards acquired through the Premium version of the rewards ladder:
- Level 1: 4x Time Scale Tickets
- Level 2: 3x Ducky Squad
- Level 3: 1x High-Grade Consumable Crate
- Level 4: 1x Premium Skincrate
- Level 5: Coll Ducky
- Level 6: Nerd Duck Charm
- Level 7: Water the Plant
- Level 8: 1x Molten Monster
- Level 9: Praise the Sun
- Level 10: Eggy Pursuit
- Level 11: Bunny Ears Name Tag
- Level 12: 4x Time Scale Tickets
- Level 13: Birds
- Level 14: Biologist Charm
- Level 15: Easter Gatling Gunner
- Level 16: 3x Ducky Squad
- Level 17: 2x Nuke
- Level 18: 2x Molten Monster
- Level 19: Lemonade Stand
- Level 20: Mallard Duck Trapper
- Level 21: Butterflies Name Tag
- Level 22: 4x Spin Tickets
- Level 23: 2x Molten Monster
- Level 24: Agent Duck Charm
- Level 25: Mecha Ducky Ranger
- Level 26: Verdant Name tag
- Level 27: 4x Time Scale Tickets
- Level 28: Melted Chocolate
- Level 29: Ducky Doom
- Level 30: Mecha Ducky Mortar
- Level 31: Sunlight Name Tag
- Level 32: Premium Skincrate
- Level 33: 3x High-Grade Consumable Crate
- Level 34: Bunny Charm
- Level 35: Spring Time Cowboy
- Level 36: 2x Molten Monster
- Level 37: 5x Tickets
- Level 38: Nerd Ducky
- Level 39: Bunny Mech
- Level 40: Duck Necromancer
FAQs
How many levels does the Ducky Revenge battle pass feature in Tower Defense Simulator?
The Tower Defense Simulator Ducky Revenge battle pass features 40 levels to climb for both of its tiers.
How much does the Premium tier of the Ducky Revenge battle pass cost in Tower Defense Simulator?
The Premium tier of the Ducky Revenge battle pass can be unlocked for 499 Robux.
How many waves does the Bathroom Approach map include in Tower Defense Simulator?
The Bathroom Approach map has 30 waves of enemies on Easy mode, with the number of waves increasing to 33 for Hard mode.
