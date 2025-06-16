Tower Defense Simulator: Hacker Tower guide

Tower Defense Simulator's latest attraction, the Hacker Tower, is a powerhouse tower unit added to the title with the Version 1.67.0 update, and it has already started redefining late-game strategies. This mid-range area-of-effect (AOE) tower brings firepower and breaks conventional mechanics by rewriting the game's time, space, and economy.

What sets the Hacker Tower apart are its utility abilities that extend beyond damage — it also introduces a new hybrid support-offense model that boosts overall efficiency. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about using this game-changing tower effectively.

Understanding the Hacker Tower in Tower Defense Simulator

Hacker Tower: Unlocking, mechanics, and abilities

In-store look of the Hacker Tower in Tower Defense Simulator (Image via Roblox)

By default, the Hacker Tower is not available to beginners. As with most high-tier towers in Tower Defense Simulator, unlocking it requires dedication or money in the bank. It can be acquired by amassing 5,500 Gems, which is the in-game currency, or by paying R$ 2,999 Robux. Whichever way, the Hacker is well worth the grind.

Trending

Upon deployment, the Hacker functions like most towers. However, its impact is immediately noticeable thanks to its unique blend of crowd control and passive bonuses.

Here is a brief overview of its abilities:

Bounce-Back: One of the signature features of the Hacker Tower is its bounce-back ability, which gets activated when enemies enter its range; they aren’t just damaged but sent backward toward the spawn point. This creates a temporary rewind effect, buying your team critical extra seconds to refocus firepower and delay the progression of strong or faster mobs.

One of the signature features of the Hacker Tower is its bounce-back ability, which gets activated when enemies enter its range; they aren’t just damaged but sent backward toward the spawn point. This creates a temporary rewind effect, buying your team critical extra seconds to refocus firepower and delay the progression of strong or faster mobs. Cloning: After upgrading the Hacker to certain levels, it can instantly clone your strongest tower within range. The cloned version lasts for a limited duration but offers full offensive power. This ability makes the Hacker ideal for stacking DPS (damage per second) in tight situations or rapidly handling boss mobs. Make sure to position it strategically near your best-performing towers to maximize the efficiency of this feature.

After upgrading the Hacker to certain levels, it can instantly clone your strongest tower within range. The cloned version lasts for a limited duration but offers full offensive power. This ability makes the Hacker ideal for stacking DPS (damage per second) in tight situations or rapidly handling boss mobs. Make sure to position it strategically near your best-performing towers to maximize the efficiency of this feature. Eco-Scaling and Resource Siphoning: The Hacker also acts as an economic goldmine, as enemies are affected by its abilities, it siphons resources from them, effectively converting enemy progress into extra income. While it can't possibly replace traditional farm towers entirely, it complements them beautifully, and allows players to go for aggressive upgrades without fully compromising their economy.

The Hacker also acts as an economic goldmine, as enemies are affected by its abilities, it siphons resources from them, effectively converting enemy progress into extra income. While it can't possibly replace traditional farm towers entirely, it complements them beautifully, and allows players to go for aggressive upgrades without fully compromising their economy. Fallen Mode Advantages: During longer matches or in Fallen Mode, the resource trickle ability can become a critical part of your overall income strategy as it reduces dependence on risky farming and builds and rewards aggressive play.

Additional information about the Hacker Tower

A screenshot of the latest patch note in Tower Defense Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The Hacker Tower shines brightest when used in synergy with heavy-hitters like Accelerator, Engineer, or Turret towers. You can place it mid-map to maximize both bounceback and clone coverage, and prioritize upgrades that enhance its clone interval and damage range. Since the Hacker Tower also functions as a utility unit, it’s ideal in loadouts that blend damage, support, and economy control.

The Hacker is also highly valuable in co-op matches because of its game-altering mechanics. Its bounceback effect can buy time for slower players, while its cloning ability amplifies the team’s overall firepower without adding extra tower limitations to the loadout.

Along with the Hacker Tower being added to the game in the 1.67.0 update, two exclusive skins were added. The update also included a rebalance to Fallen Mode, potentially making the Hacker an even more vital addition to meta strategies.

FAQs about the Hacker Tower in Tower Defense Simulator

How do I unlock the Hacker Tower in Tower Defense Simulator?

Depending on the update, the Hacker Tower may be available through special events, in-game leveling, or shop purchases. Check the Version 1.67.0 patch notes or event tab for current unlock methods.

Can the clone created by the Hacker Tower be upgraded in Tower Defense Simulator?

No. Cloned towers inherit the stats of your strongest tower but cannot be upgraded or sold. They are temporary support units.

Does the bounceback ability work on bosses in Tower Defense Simulator?

Most bosses have partial resistance or immunity to bounceback, but weaker bosses and elites may still be pushed back briefly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Ram Gandhi Arpit has acquired a Bachelor's degree in Computer Applications, and is currently a writer for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda. He specializes in comprehensive beginner Roblox guides and code articles featuring the latest and tested codes for trending games.



His articles are fast approaching the six million mark in total reads, simply because he takes great care in verifying information from reliable sources, such as his own playthroughs, social media platforms and community forums like X, Discord, and Reddit, and lastly the game's official patch notes.



Arpit enjoys playing video games like Valorant, Minecraft, and of course Roblox. Nevertheless, he knew that gaming was his calling from the moment he first played Contra and Duck Hunt. Beyond gaming, Arpit is also a tech enthusiast who stays updated on the latest developments in the industry.



When he’s not working, you'll find him swinging through the virtual streets of Harlem as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, headbobbing to some of the finest tunes from all genres, or sleeping. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024