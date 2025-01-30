  • home icon
Tower Defense Simulator Lunar New Year v1.51.0 patch notes

Roblox Tower Defense Simulator
Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) is currently celebrating the Lunar New Year with update 1.51.0, bringing a new rework, various skins, and gameplay changes. The tower defense-style experience implemented the v1.51.0 update on January 29, 2025, while teasing future updates in the patch notes. Following the latest patch, you can open the Lunar New Year Crate, try out the reworked Rocketeer unit, and collect the latest skins.

This article includes the patch notes for update v1.51.0 for TDS, giving you a complete idea of what it’s about.

Official patch notes for Tower Defense Simulator

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)
In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Rocketeer Rework

  • Missiles will lock on to four different targets if in range.
  • If not enough targets are in range, then the remaining missiles will lock onto targets in range.
  • New Rocketeer skins: Default, Pumpkin, Steampunk, Toy, Bosanka, Dark Matter, and Xmas.

Lunar New Year

  • Lunar New Year Crate is on sale for a week only for 5,000 Coins.
  • New Lunar Nametag.
  • Hallow Punk and Harvester has returned on sale for 72 hours!
  • Purchasing Hallow Punk and/or Harvester will grant you a free Lunar skin for the said tower!

Next week

  • Badlands Mini-Rework
  • Next Ultimate Skin: Fortress Rocketeer.

Game changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Pizza Party changes

  • Increased win reward from 1125 Coins to 1250 Coins.
  • Increase to enemy kill eco reward across almost all enemies.
  • Tiny Nerf to Shotgunner health (2500 -> 2250).
  • Tiny Nerf to Wox speed (1 -> 0.9)
  • Massive increase to final wave eco bonus (50,000 -> 75,000 in Solos)
  • Tiny Nerf to Minigunner Speed: (2.5 -> 2.25)
  • Removed Stun immune from Marionette.
  • Removed Stun immune from Executioner plush.
  • Tiny Nerf to Executioner plush Speed (2 -> 1.75)
  • Reduced total health for Executioner Plush (100,000 -> 85,000)

Rocketeer

  • Updated animations and visuals.
  • Lvl 4 Cost (20000 -> 18500)
  • Lvl 4 Explosion Radius (4 -> 5)
  • Lvl 4 Damage (400 -> 90)
  • Final Level now fires four missiles.

FAQs

When was the Lunar New Year v1.51.0 update added to Tower Defense Simulator?

The Lunar New Year v1.51.0 was added to TDS on January 29, 2025.

Which tower received a rework with update v1.51.0 in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Rocketeer tower received a complete rework with the Lunar New Year update in TDS.

How much does the Lunar New Year Crate cost in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Lunar New Year Crate costs 5,000 Coins to purchase from the event shop, which is expected to be removed on February 5, 2025.

