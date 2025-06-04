Tower Defense Simulator Skill Tree guide

Skill Trees are the newest addition to the gameplay mechanics of Tower Defense Simulator. They can be purchased with Coins to boost the combat capabilities of your units, making them more proficient in their respective roles. With four Skill Tree types, you must choose which tree to specialize in to ration your resources and maximize your units’ capabilities.

This guide walks you through the foundations of the Skill Tree system and provides an overview of the different types of Skill Trees.

About Skill Trees in Tower Defense Simulator

The Skill Trees (Image via Roblox)

The Skill Tree system is fairly straightforward: you have four distinct tree types to choose from, where you can spend Coins for bonuses. These include Offense, Economy, Strategy, and Defense, each having multiple Skill Trees to purchase and activate. Skill Trees start at level 1 and go as high as level 50, depending on the chosen Skill.

The initial cost of each Skill Tree is low, but the more you invest in a particular tree, the more expensive its Skills will become. Conversely, the more you invest in the tree, the better your chosen unit becomes.

Thus, the Skill Tree system involves identifying the role of the chosen unit and buying upgrades accordingly. After all, it’s better to ration your Coins than to spend everything on one unit.

List of all Skill Trees

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all 17 Skill Trees, along with what each one does and its maximum upgrade level.

Offense Skill Trees

Enhanced Optics: Increases range by up to 10%. 20 levels.

Increases range by up to 10%. 20 levels. Improved Gunpowder: Increases AoE explosion radius by up to 20%. 25 levels.

Increases AoE explosion radius by up to 20%. 25 levels. Fight Dirty: Increases debuff duration on enemies by 25%. 25 levels.

Increases debuff duration on enemies by 25%. 25 levels. Precision: Allows the unit to perform a critical hit based on the number of shots landed on the enemy. 15 levels.

Economy Skill Tree

Resourcefulness: Increases the amount of money received while selling Towers. 25 levels.

Increases the amount of money received while selling Towers. 25 levels. Bigger Budget: Increases starting cash by up to 25%. 25 levels.

Increases starting cash by up to 25%. 25 levels. Stonks: Increases wave rewards by up to 10%. 20 levels.

Increases wave rewards by up to 10%. 20 levels. Scavenger: Grants 1.5x rewards based on the number of enemies killed. 20 levels.

Strategy Skill Tree

Accelerator: Reduces active ability cooldown by up to 12.5%. 25 levels.

Reduces active ability cooldown by up to 12.5%. 25 levels. Scholar: Increases Logbook drop rate by 1.20x. 20 levels.

Increases Logbook drop rate by 1.20x. 20 levels. Expanded Barracks: Reduces cooldown for spawning units by up to 20%. 20 levels.

Reduces cooldown for spawning units by up to 20%. 20 levels. Reinforcements: Increases tower placement limit by up to 10. 10 levels.

Defense Skill Tree

Fortify: Increases player HP by up to 300. 50 levels.

Increases player HP by up to 300. 50 levels. Over Heal: Increases the amount of extra HP kept after over-healing by up to 100. 25 levels.

Increases the amount of extra HP kept after over-healing by up to 100. 25 levels. Bandages: Recuperates up to 100 HP at the start of each wave. 25 levels.

Recuperates up to 100 HP at the start of each wave. 25 levels. Extreme Conditioning: Reduces stun and debuff duration from enemies by up to 20%. 25 levels.

Reduces stun and debuff duration from enemies by up to 20%. 25 levels. Beefed Up Minions: Increases the HP of summoned units by up to 18.75%. 25 levels.

FAQs

When were Skill Trees introduced to Tower Defense Simulator?

Skill Trees were added to the game on May 28, 2025.

How many Skill Trees does Tower Defense Simulator feature?

The game currently includes 17 Skills in total.

How to purchase Skill Trees in Tower Defense Simulator

Skills can be purchased and subsequently upgraded using Coins.

