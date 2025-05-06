Tower Defense Simulator Swarmer rework explored

Swarmer in Tower Defense Simulator was an old tower that was removed from the game in 2020. On April 30, 2025, Swarmer received an extensive rework, modernizing it and amplifying its abilities to compete with brand-new units. Its functionalities received a complete overhaul, removing any unintended effects and boosting its combat efficacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Swarmer rework in Tower Defense Simulator.

An overview of the Swarmer rework in Tower Defense Simulator

Swarmer rework log (Image via Roblox)

Tower Defense Simulator's Swarmer received a complete rework with the version update 1.63.0, which was entirely dedicated to the tower. Its basic functionality has been given an overhaul, which allows it to deal damage with its main attack. Additionally, instead of spreading its debuffs out, it will prioritize a single target that you choose.

The rework allows multiple Swarmer units to interact with each other, leaving room for effect stacks. You can have up to 5,000 cumulative Swarmer debuff stacks, with each unit having a maximum individual stack limit of 150. The active stacks can be viewed under the enemy’s HP pool.

Unintended effects, like the tower waiting for enemies to enter its range, have been addressed. With the ability Bee Swarm Grenade, the unit will immediately chuck the grenade out when available instead of waiting for the targeted enemy.

Additionally, only one stinging time from an effect is active at once for any specific enemy. This prevents effect stacks from resetting each time a new stack is applied. The bug also made it so that the shortest effect duration would determine the length of all active effect stacks, ending many of them prematurely.

Lastly, the Sting damage applied by the bees has received a visual change, displaying regular damage indicators instead of the poison version.

Swarmer stat changes

Cost

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Level 0: Increased from 300 to 450

Level 2: Increased from 350 to 500

Level 3: Increased from 500 to 1,500

Level 4: Increased from 1,400 to 3,000

Level 5: Increased from 4,000 to 6,000

Damage

Level 0: Reduced from 2 to 1

Level 1: Reduced from 2 to 1

Level 2: Increased from 2 to 4

Level 3: Increased from 2 to 10

Level 4: Increased from 2 to 15

Level 5: Increased from 2 to 25

Range

Level 0: Increased from 12 to 13

Level 1: Increased from 12 to 13

Level 2: Reduced from 16 to 15

Level 3: Remains static at 18

Level 4: Increased from 18 to 20

Cooldown

Level 3: Increased from 1 to 1.25

Level 4: Remains static at 1

Bee Damage

Level 4: Reduced from 4 to 3

Level 5: Reduced from 6 to 4

Bee Tick Rate

Level 1: Increased from 0.75 to 1

Level 4: Increased from 0.5 to 0.75

Level 5: Increased from 0.25 to 0.5

Bee Duration

Level 2: Increased from 4 to 4.5

Level 3: Increased from 4 to 5.25

Level 4: Reduced from 6 to 5.5

Bee Grenade

Level 3 Splash Range: Reduced from 8 to 6

Level 4 Splash Range: Reduced from 8 to 7

Level 4 Damage: Increased from 10 to 30

Level 5 Damage: Increased from 10 to 50

FAQs

When was the Swarmer rework added to Tower Defense Simulator?

The Swarmer rework was added to the game on April 30, 2025.

How to get the Swarmer tower in Tower Defense Simulator

Swarmer can be bought via a game pass for 799 Robux.

Is Tower Defense Simulator free to play?

Yes, the game is available to play for no compulsory premium charge.

