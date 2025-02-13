Tower Defense Simulator Valentine Missions guide

Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) has released various Valentine’s Day-themed skins for existing units that can be obtained by completing the associated missions. These missions and the associated skins require access to Brawler, Executioner, Jester, Sledger, and Rocketeer units. The skins you receive for completing the missions are the Lovestriker Brawler, the Heartbreak Executioner, the Heartbreak Jester, the Chocolatier Sledger, and the Lovestriker Rocketeer.

This guide lists all the missions you must complete to collect these exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed skins in Tower Defense Simulator.

All Valentine Missions in Tower Defense Simulator

Heartbreaker missions

The Heartbreaker is an exclusive mission set for Brawler, which can be unlocked for 1,000 Coins if you have access to the same tower. These missions require you to use the Brawler in various situations, which are listed below:

Kill 1,000 enemies with the Brawler.

Triumph any map twice with six level 5 Brawlers.

Triumph Fallen mode twice with the Brawler.

The rewards for completing them include 1,500 Coins, 300 EXP, and the Lovestriker Brawler skin. If you’re willing to spend Robux to circumvent the missions, you may purchase the Heartbreaker skin for 399 Robux.

Note that this is the price for every Valentine’s Day-themed skin featured in these missions.

Romantic Reaper missions

The five Valentine's Day-themed skins (Image via Roblox)

The Romantic Reaper quests requires you to spend 1,000 Coins to unlock missions for the Executioner. Here are the four missions that are part of this set of objectives:

Deal 750,000 damage with the Executioner.

Triumph Badlands II with the Executioner once.

Kill 2,000 enemies with the Executioner.

Triumph Pizza Party with the Executioner.

Completing them rewards you with 1,250 Coins, 300 EXP, and the Heartbreak Executioner skin.

Joker of Hearts missions

Valentine Missions require access to the corresponding towers (Image via Roblox)

The Joker of Hearts is a mission set for the Jester, which includes objectives that involve inflicting various status effects onto enemies. These missions are as follows:

Burn 3,000 enemies with the Jester.

Chill 10,000 enemies with the Jester.

Poison 75,000 enemies with the Jester.

Confuse 1,200 enemies with the Jester.

Complete them will earn you 1,250 Coins, 300 EXP, and the Heartbreak Jester skin.

Heart Smasher missions

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Heart Smasher missions are designed specifically for the Sledger and can be unlocked for 1,000 Coins. The following objectives are part of this mission set:

Deal 500,000 damage with the Sledger.

Triumph Molten mode twice with the Sledger.

Triumph any map twice with six Level 5 Sledgers.

Triumph Fallen mode twice with the Sledger placed down.

This mission set gives you 1,250 Coins, 300 EXP, and the Chocolatier Sledger skin.

Love Launcher missions

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Requiring only 800 Coins to unlock, The Love Launcher set of missions is the easiest to access, provided you have the Rocketeer tower. There are only three tasks, which include:

Fire 300 missiles with the Rocketeer.

Deal 800,000 damage with the Rocketeer.

Triumph Molten mode twice with the Rocketeer.

Mission completion rewards you with 1,000 Coins, 250 EXP, and the Lovestriker Rocketeer skin.

FAQs

What are the main rewards for Valentine Missions in Tower Defense Simulator?

The main rewards for TDS Valentine Missions are skins for the Brawler, Executioner, Jester, Sledger, and Rocketeer units.

Which skins can be obtained through Valentine Missions in Tower Defense Simulator?

You can obtain the Lovestriker Brawler, the Heartbreak Executioner, the Heartbreak Jester, the Chocolatier Sledger, and the Lovestriker Rocketeer skins through Valentine Missions.

Can the Valentine’s Day skins be obtained without completing Valentine Missions in Tower Defense Simulator?

Yes, the Valentine’s Day-themed skins can be obtained by purchasing them for 399 Robux each.

