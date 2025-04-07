Toy Guardian codes (April 2025)

The latest Toy Guardian codes will help you defend your base against waves of villain toys. In this Roblox experience, you will have access to multiple toy units, each having different characteristics and effects to defend itself from enemy waves. These toys can then be evolved and upgraded during the battles, unlocking new attacks and enhancing them for much stronger defenses.

If you successfully manage to defeat 200 monsters, you get a treasure box, which contains chips and materials that can strengthen your inventory. With the codes, the difficulty of this title can be made easier.

All Toy Guardian codes (Active)

Free active codes in Toy Guardian

Below are the active codes for Toy Guardian.

List of active Toy Guardian codes Code Reward SUPPORT 500 Gems (Latest) TOYGOGOGO 500 Gems LIKETOYZS1000 200 Gems WELCOME 200 Gems

Inactive Toy Guardian codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for Toy Guardian.

How to redeem Toy Guardian codes

Redeem codes in Toy Guardian

You can redeem codes for Toy Guardian in just a few simple steps:

Open Toy Guardian on Roblox.

Find the purple circle that has 'Codes' written on it.

Copy each active code from the guide and paste it into the 'Code' textbox.

Click on the 'Code' button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Toy Guardian codes about, and what’s their importance?

Upgrade your weapons in Toy Guardian

Codes for Toy Guardian give you free gems that can help you strengthen your toy army and easily defeat waves of monsters. These gems are useful for upgrading your toys, unlocking new abilities, and increasing your defense power. You’ll have a head start in building powerful defenses and progressing faster through the game.

Toy Guardian codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Toy Guardian invalid code issue

If you are having trouble with your Roblox code, it may be due to case sensitivity, prior redemption, or expiration. Since codes can only be used once per account, copying and pasting an active one from the list above is the easiest way to redeem it.

Where to find new Toy Guardian codes

You can find the latest codes for Toy Guardian on the Starry Sky Games Roblox group.

FAQs on Toy Guardian code

What is the latest Toy Guardian code?

The latest code in Toy Guardian is "SUPPORT," which grants you 500 free gems.

Which code provides the best rewards in Toy Guardian?

Every code offers 500 diamonds. Thus, none is more advantageous than the other.

How beneficial are codes for Toy Guardian?

Codes give free gems that can be used to upgrade toys, unlock abilities, and strengthen defenses.

