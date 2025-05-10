Troll Pinning Tower codes (May 2025)

Players can get different in-game items without spending any Robux by redeeming Troll Pinning Tower codes. Developed by Megastar Studios, this Roblox game modifies the conventional tower obby gameplay by letting players hinder others' progress. Trolling in this game involves slapping fellow parkourers, pressing buttons to remove platforms, and so on. By using codes, you can get items that increase your trolling efficiency, provoking reactions from others.

Ad

This article features the valid codes for Troll Pinning Tower as well as the prerequisites to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Troll Pinning Tower codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Troll Pinning Tower codes

Avoid trolls and complete the obstacle course (Image via Roblox)

There is a single active code for Troll Pinning Tower at the moment. The following list will be updated when more are revealed in the future.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Troll Pinning Tower Code Rewards WeHateTrolls12345Pizza Free Admin (Requirement: Play for 60 minutes without logging off)

Ad

Expired Troll Pinning Tower codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes in this obby game.

Also check: Latest Wallrun Obby codes

How to redeem Troll Pinning Tower codes

Redeem codes to get free rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps precisely to redeem each code for Roblox Troll Pinning Tower:

Ad

Open Troll Pinning Tower on Roblox.

Tap the yellow Codes button on the right side of the game screen.

Input an active code in the "Enter Code" text field.

Click the Claim button to get free rewards.

Roblox Troll Pinning Tower codes and their importance

Utilize codes to get different rewards (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Troll Pinning Tower, you can use the Admin power-up to sabotage other players in unique ways. It can be purchased by spending 999 Robux, but the latest code offers it for free. Some codes for this game may have some conditions for redemption, so make sure to complete them to claim the free rewards.

Ad

Troll Pinning Tower code troubleshooting (how to fix)

If you are unable to redeem Roblox codes in Troll Pinning Tower, cross-check your entries for typographical and capitalization mistakes. The upper- and lowercase letters must be inputted precisely because the codes are case-sensitive. For more precision, switch to copying and pasting the active codes directly into the redemption box.

Also check: Latest Rope Swing Obby codes

Ad

Where to find new Troll Pinning Tower codes

You can find the latest codes for Troll Pinning Tower in the Megastar Studios Roblox group. Moreover, regularly check the Roblox profile of developer Mikkel, since they may reveal new freebies in the "About" column of their profile.

FAQs on Troll Pinning Tower codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Troll Pinning Tower?

Ad

WeHateTrolls12345Pizza is the only latest and active code for this Roblox title.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Troll Pinning Tower?

Akin to other Roblox experiences, each active code for Troll Pinning Tower can be redeemed only once with an account.

When do the active codes for Troll Pinning Tower expire?

The developer usually does not announce the expiration dates of any codes. Thus, the working codes can become inactive at any time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024