Type Soul Ranked guide

A major part of the Type Soul experience is the Ranked mode, where you battle it out with other players in a competitive setting. The brawls take place in an arena in the chosen format, be it 1v1s, 2v2s, or 3v3s. Its leaderboard relies on a point system called Elo, which can be won or lost by winning or losing matches in the Ranked mode.

Ranked mode is quite competitive and requires in-depth knowledge on the game’s mechanics. Be sure to have your build ready to go before jumping into the fray and duking it out with other players.

How Ranked mode works in Type Soul

Matchmaking in the title screen (Image via Roblox)

Ranked is a PvP-only game mode where players are pitted against each other randomly based on where they land on the leaderboard. In order to access Ranked mode, you need to be in the Elite Grade or higher. This is to ensure that you are familiar with the game’s mechanics before entering competitive play.

Available in 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3 variants, you can test your skills and try to be victorious at the end of the all-out brawl. Elo is the reward for winning matches, a point system used to track your place on the leaderboard. Upon losing a match, Elo is deducted from your reserves, potentially lowering their position on the leaderboard.

As you continue to accrue Elo, you will fight more experienced fighters, who will test the very limits of your strength. Battle them to the best of your abilities and try to prevail with every tool in your arsenal. With enough elbow grease, you will become familiar enough with the game’s meta to win most matches with relative ease.

Here's a complete list of accessories available in Type Soul.

Ranked mode rewards

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

At the end of a match, you will receive rewards based on the amount of Elo you have. The rewards are randomly selected from a preset pool of items, which have been assigned rarities that vary their drop rates.

Listed below are the different rewards you can get as a part of the Ranked mode, segregated based on rarity:

Common: Rerolls (Weapon, Mask, Appearance, Element, etc.).

Rerolls (Weapon, Mask, Appearance, Element, etc.). Rare: Hollow Box, Spirit Box, Red Elixir, and Blue Elixir.

Hollow Box, Spirit Box, Red Elixir, and Blue Elixir. Legendary: Cybernetic Box, Shikai Rerolls, Resurreccion Rerolls, Voltstanding Rerolls.

Cybernetic Box, Shikai Rerolls, Resurreccion Rerolls, Voltstanding Rerolls. Mythical: True Hogyoku fragments.

True Hogyoku fragments. Artifact: Shikai Stasis.

You can also get accessories from Ranked mode, which are listed below:

Bejewelled Earring

Bizarre Brooch

Consortiums Profits

Crusader Cloak

Ivory Paundron

Haruspex Crest

Obsidian Glass Gauntlets

FAQs on Type Soul

Is there a prerequisite for joining Ranked mode in Type Soul?

Yes, you must be Elite Grade or higher to access Ranked PvP.

How do I earn Elo in Type Soul?

Elo can be earned by winning Ranked matches.

Can True Hogyoku fragments be obtained through Ranked mode?

Yes, True Hogyoku fragments can be obtained through Ranked mode victories, though their drop rates are quite low.

