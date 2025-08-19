Type Soul Sanguine Spear guide

Type Soul includes a host of universal Skill Boxes that can be used by any faction without any required specializations or awakenings. Sanguine Spear is among these universal Skill Boxes, using which you can shoot a bloody spear at the target. Since it is available to all players, the Spear can be a great tool for the early game. However, its effectiveness will lessen the further along you progress.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Sanguine Spear in Type Soul.

About Sanguine Spear in Type Soul

Skill selection (Image via Roblox)

Sanguine Spear is a projectile attack that sacrifices some of your HP to shoot a spear at the enemy. The projectile has decent speed and can potentially catch unaware foes off-guard, but the damage it deals is mediocre. Its role in combat is to chip away at the enemy’s HP, especially if their remaining health is low.

Ad

Trending

Since it is cast from your own hit points, Sanguine Spear cannot be used too many times in a row. It can lead to a premature death at the hands of your opponent if you’re not careful. So, we recommend using it when you’re certain the projectile will land and deal enough damage to finish the target off.

You can get Sanguine Spear from a Skill Box without any Skill Point investment. If you’re still in the early game, you will likely get Sanguine Spear or Earthshatter over everything else, considering their lack of Skill Point requirements. The more you wait to try and get this move, the more elusive it will become.

Ad

If you have a Skill Box Chooser, you can also pick Sanguine Spear with it. However, since Skill Box Choosers are rare and only available through Boss Raids, Clan Wars, and code redemptions, we recommend using them on better moves.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

How Skill Boxes work

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Skill Boxes are consumable items that can be used to gain special moves. If you have invested 25 Skill Points into a particular Skill Tree, the move you receive will be from it. To use one, equip it by pressing the corresponding number key, and hit the Left Mouse Button to receive a random Legendary move. Every playable race receives three Skill Box Skills, with Sanguine Spear and Earthshatter being available to all of them.

Ad

Skill Boxes have a minuscule chance of dropping from a raid battle. You can choose to participate in either the Karakura Town Raid or the Faction Raids. More reliably, you can encounter it by trading it with another player, which will require you to interact with the game’s trading system.

Click here to find out how trading works in Type Soul.

FAQs on Type Soul

How to get Sanguine Spear in Type Soul

Ad

Sanguine Spear can be obtained upon using a Skill Box or a Skill Box Chooser.

What does Sanguine Spear do?

Sanguine Spear shaves off a sliver of your HP to shoot a spear made with blood.

Is Sanguine Spear worth acquiring in Type Soul?

Yes, it is worth getting for its utility as an effective sniping tool in the early game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025