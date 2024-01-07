UGCs in Roblox Chest Hero Simulator: Price list

If you happen to be a fan of free and limited pieces of user-generated content, Roblox Chest Hero Simulator has got you covered. It offers as many as 11 free UGC items. To obtain these, you must amass UGC Coins, a currency in Chest Hero Simulator.

This article offers a price list for the user-generated items in the title. It also provides ways you can rack up UGC Coins in the game easily.

All you need to know about the UGCs in Roblox Chest Hero

What is Roblox Chest Hero Simulator all about?

Roblox Chest Hero Simulator is a title that lets you explore dungeons, collect chests, and deck yourself out in unique gear. Your main objective in this game will be to upgrade your equipment by opening glorious chests filled with goodies. What makes Chest Hero Simulator even more fun are the free UGCs being handed out to Robloxians.

Though this title currently has 11 free UGC items up for grabs, its developers are adding in more free goodies every week. The easiest way to obtain UGC Coins is to play the game, claim daily gifts, and crack open chests obtained from dungeons.

You can score 28 UGC coins by simply playing the game for a total of one hour and 28 minutes. However, if you happen to be a VIP or a premium player, then you can obtain a total of 50 UGC Coins.

You can also get this currency by turning on the Auto-fight button and going AFK. It's worth noting that you can't get more than 100 UGC Coins from chests per day, so keep that in mind as you embark on your coin-collecting journey.

If you wish to get even more UGC Coins to speed up the redemption process of UGC items, then you can climb to the top of the peak in Chest Hero Simulator. If you're an Obby (obstacle course) enthusiast, then this will feel like a walk in the park to you. It might take a few tries to master this climb if you're a rookie, but once you've got the layout memorized, you'll be raking in those coins faster than ever.

UGC price list

Once you've amassed enough UGC coins, it's time to splurge. Head to this game's shop and pick your poison. Here's a rundown of all 11 UGC items, along with their prices:

Halo of Skulls - 300 UGC Points Apparently Horror - 250 UGC Points Literally a Tombstone - 400 UGC Points Hollow Blade - 500 UGC Points Reaper Scythe - 500 UGC Points Requiem Blade - 450 UGC Points World Breaker Sword - 450 UGC Points Divinity Blade - 450 UGC Points They See You - 400 UGC Points Death Edge - 500 UGC Points Starry Witch Hat - 400 UGC Points

Deck out your character after redeeming the above-mentioned UGCs in Chest Hero Simulator.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmarking it. That way, you'll get all the latest news regarding the Metaverse.