Units Battlegrounds codes (April 2025)

The latest Units Battlegrounds codes give you Coins, Gems, and Potions, which you can use to gain a headstart toward your goal of building the strongest army. This action-fighting Roblox experience gives you a free unit at the beginning, but you are on your own from there. To get resources for rolling units, you have to team up with other players to clear dungeons or compete against them in intense PvP fights.

The active codes for this game can assist you in your objective of acquiring and upgrading the best units and also give different boosts. This article features all the working codes for Units Battlegrounds and also explains how to redeem them.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Units Battlegrounds. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Units Battlegrounds codes

Create the strongest army to clear difficult dungeons (Image via Roblox)

The Roblox codes for Units Battlegrounds come with no prerequisites. You can redeem the valid ones listed below at any time:

List of active codes in Units Battlegrounds Code Rewards 20000likes 3000 Coins update3_5 4000 Coins and 100 Gems NewPotions 3 Gold Potions and 3 Healing Potions transfer 50 Gems update_soon 50 Gems new_location 50 Gems

Expired Units Battlegrounds codes

The following codes for Units Battlegrounds are no longer working:

List of inactive codes in Units Battlegrounds Codes Rewards 5000likes Free rewards 2500likes Free rewards 2000likes Free rewards Update3_1 Free rewards updated Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Units Battlegrounds codes

Click the "Get" button to submit a code activation request (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem codes in Roblox Units Battlegrounds by following these steps:

Start Units Battlegrounds on Roblox.

Tap the ABX icon on the left side of the screen to open the code redemption box.

Type or paste an active code in the "Code" text box.

Hit the "Get" button to receive the corresponding rewards.

The codes for this game are case-sensitive, so make sure to enter all the lowercase and uppercase letters accurately to avoid errors.

Units Battlegrounds codes and their importance

Purchase Crates to get more units (Image via Roblox)

Units Battlegrounds codes offer a range of resources and items to help players jumpstart their grind. They grant Coins and Gems (otherwise usually obtained by clearing dungeons), which can be spent on different Crates. The best units can be acquired from the pricier Crates.

Apart from purchasing Crates, you can use Coins for modifiers and upgrades after interacting with the Blacksmith NPC. Roll for the best modifiers to assign diverse perks to a unit. If you are short on Coins, use Gold Boosts to increase the resource drop rate.

Units Battlegrounds code troubleshooting (how to fix)

If you enter an expired or invalid code, clicking the "Get" button doesn't prompt any response from the Units Battlegrounds screen. The common reasons for this issue are typographical errors, incorrect letter casing, and absence of special characters like dashes and underscores. Cross-check each code for such mistakes when typing them or copy and paste them into the text box for hassle-free redemptions.

Where to find new Units Battlegrounds codes

Be a part of the game's Discord community (Image via Roblox)

Join the Units Battlegrounds Discord server and keep an eye on the "codes" channel to remain informed about active and expired codes. Fresh freebies are revealed in the server from time to time as a means to celebrate updates, special events, and milestones.

FAQs on Units Battlegrounds codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Units Battlegrounds?

"20000likes" is the newest code for the game. You can redeem it to get 3000 Coins.

How many times can a Units Battlegrounds promo code be redeemed?

You can redeem each gift code only once in this Roblox experience.

When will the active codes for Units Battlegrounds expire?

When new codes are unveiled, the developer tends to deactivate a few older ones. The expired codes are disclosed in the official Discord channel of Units Battlegrounds.

