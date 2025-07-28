Unlock Football Legends codes (July 2025)

The latest Unlock Football Legends codes are now available for both new and returning players to redeem. In this simulation game, you collect cards featuring legendary footballers, build the strongest possible deck, and take on the raid master in intense battles. You can roll the dice to unlock rare cards or trade with other players to improve your collection. Redeeming codes gives you a helpful boost early on, making it easier to progress and compete.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Unlock Football Legends. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Unlock Football Legends are issued.

All Unlock Football Legends codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Below is the collection of currently active codes available in the game:

List of active Unlock Football Legends codes Codes Rewards requiemhype 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 155klikes 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (New) update16 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE15.5 Free Rewards SUNBORNE Free Rewards YUMMY Free Rewards 140KLIKES Free Rewards WATERMELON 1B Cash and a Watermelon Juice SUNFIRE 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions UPDATE15 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 90KLIKES Rewards (new servers only) 85KLIKES Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE14 Rewards (new servers only) EMINENCE Rewards (new servers only) 75KLIKES Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE13 Rewards (new servers only) ARCANEHYPE Rewards (new servers only) 70KLIKES Rewards (new servers only) 65KLIKES Rewards (new servers only) UPDATE12 Rewards (new servers only) UIREWORK Rewards (new servers only) 60KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 55KLIKES 1B Cash UPDATE11 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I EXCLUSIVEUPD11 1B Cash UPDATE10 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 45KLIKES 1B Cash 50KLIKES 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I EXCLUSIVEUPD10 3B Cash CONSOLESUPPORT 1B Cash 40KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE9 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE8 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 35KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I 30KLIKES 3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I UPDATE7 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 25KLIKES 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions UPDATE6 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions 20KLIKES 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions CHRISTMAS 3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions

Inactive Unlock Football Legends codes

Listed below are the expired codes for your reference.

List of inactive Unlock Football Legends codes Codes Rewards UPDATE4.5 Free Rewards ronaldosui Free Rewards 5KLIKES Free Rewards 7KLIKES Free Rewards 12KLIKES Free Rewards release Free Rewards UPDATE4 Free Rewards UPDATE2 Free Rewards UPDATE1.5 Free Rewards 15KLIKES Free Rewards 10KLIKES Free Rewards 2KLIKES Free Rewards 1KLIKES Free Rewards thxforplaying Free Rewards UPDATE3 Free Rewards 3MVISITS Free Rewards

How to redeem Unlock Football Legends codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Refer to the steps outlined below to use your code.

Log in to your Roblox account. Look up Unlock Football Legends and click on its thumbnail to open the game’s main page. Press the Play button to start the experience. Select the Shop icon located on the left side of the screen, then scroll down to find the code input area. Type in your code and press the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

After entering the code successfully, you’ll see a confirmation message, and the rewards will be automatically added to your profile.

Why are codes important in Unlock Football Legends?

Codes are important in Unlock Football Legends because they provide cash, which is essential for participating in battle raids. They also grant potions that boost your Luck, increasing the chances of obtaining rare cards and strengthening your overall deck.

Unlock Football Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Having trouble with your Unlock Football Legends code? Ensure it’s entered correctly without extra spaces, and confirm it hasn’t expired. Then, try restarting the game, checking your connection, or updating to the latest version.

Where to find the latest codes in Unlock Football Legends

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To get the latest Unlock Football Legends codes, check the game’s Roblox homepage description for regular updates. You can also join the official Discord or follow the Roblox group for new code announcements.

FAQs on Unlock Football Legends codes

How many times can you redeem the Unlock Football Legends codes?

Unlock Football Legends codes can only be redeemed once per account, so make sure to enter them correctly the first time.

When do codes expire in Unlock Football Legends?

There’s no official expiration date for active codes, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as you get them, as they’re only available while active and might expire at any time.

When are the next Unlock Football Legends codes coming?

The next codes are expected to be released when the game reaches 170,000 likes.

