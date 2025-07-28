  • home icon
Unlock Football Legends codes (July 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:48 GMT
Rewards codes available here (Image via Roblox)
Rewards codes available here (Image via Roblox)

The latest Unlock Football Legends codes are now available for both new and returning players to redeem. In this simulation game, you collect cards featuring legendary footballers, build the strongest possible deck, and take on the raid master in intense battles. You can roll the dice to unlock rare cards or trade with other players to improve your collection. Redeeming codes gives you a helpful boost early on, making it easier to progress and compete.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Unlock Football Legends. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Unlock Football Legends are issued.

All Unlock Football Legends codes (Active)

Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)
Claim your free rewards (Image via Roblox)

Below is the collection of currently active codes available in the game:

List of active Unlock Football Legends codes
CodesRewards
requiemhype3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
155klikes
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I (New)
update161B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE15.5Free Rewards
SUNBORNEFree Rewards
YUMMYFree Rewards
140KLIKESFree Rewards
WATERMELON1B Cash and a Watermelon Juice
SUNFIRE3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
UPDATE151B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
90KLIKESRewards (new servers only)
85KLIKESRewards (new servers only)
UPDATE14Rewards (new servers only)
EMINENCERewards (new servers only)
75KLIKESRewards (new servers only)
UPDATE13Rewards (new servers only)
ARCANEHYPERewards (new servers only)
70KLIKESRewards (new servers only)
65KLIKESRewards (new servers only)
UPDATE12Rewards (new servers only)
UIREWORKRewards (new servers only)
60KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
55KLIKES1B Cash
UPDATE111B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
EXCLUSIVEUPD111B Cash
UPDATE101B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
45KLIKES1B Cash
50KLIKES1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
EXCLUSIVEUPD103B Cash
CONSOLESUPPORT1B Cash
40KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE91B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE81B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
35KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
30KLIKES
3B Cash, a Lucky Potion II, a Speed Potion II, and a Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE73B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
25KLIKES3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
UPDATE63B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
20KLIKES3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
CHRISTMAS3B Cash and 4 Frosty Potions
Inactive Unlock Football Legends codes

Listed below are the expired codes for your reference.

List of inactive Unlock Football Legends codes
CodesRewards
UPDATE4.5Free Rewards
ronaldosuiFree Rewards
5KLIKESFree Rewards
7KLIKESFree Rewards
12KLIKESFree Rewards
releaseFree Rewards
UPDATE4Free Rewards
UPDATE2Free Rewards
UPDATE1.5Free Rewards
15KLIKESFree Rewards
10KLIKESFree Rewards
2KLIKESFree Rewards
1KLIKESFree Rewards
thxforplayingFree Rewards
UPDATE3Free Rewards
3MVISITSFree Rewards
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Unlock Football Legends codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Refer to the steps outlined below to use your code.

  1. Log in to your Roblox account.
  2. Look up Unlock Football Legends and click on its thumbnail to open the game’s main page.
  3. Press the Play button to start the experience.
  4. Select the Shop icon located on the left side of the screen, then scroll down to find the code input area.
  5. Type in your code and press the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

After entering the code successfully, you’ll see a confirmation message, and the rewards will be automatically added to your profile.

Why are codes important in Unlock Football Legends?

Codes are important in Unlock Football Legends because they provide cash, which is essential for participating in battle raids. They also grant potions that boost your Luck, increasing the chances of obtaining rare cards and strengthening your overall deck.

Unlock Football Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Having trouble with your Unlock Football Legends code? Ensure it’s entered correctly without extra spaces, and confirm it hasn’t expired. Then, try restarting the game, checking your connection, or updating to the latest version.

Where to find the latest codes in Unlock Football Legends

Discord link (Image via Discord)
Discord link (Image via Discord)

To get the latest Unlock Football Legends codes, check the game’s Roblox homepage description for regular updates. You can also join the official Discord or follow the Roblox group for new code announcements.

FAQs on Unlock Football Legends codes

How many times can you redeem the Unlock Football Legends codes?

Unlock Football Legends codes can only be redeemed once per account, so make sure to enter them correctly the first time.

When do codes expire in Unlock Football Legends?

There’s no official expiration date for active codes, so it’s best to redeem them as soon as you get them, as they’re only available while active and might expire at any time.

When are the next Unlock Football Legends codes coming?

The next codes are expected to be released when the game reaches 170,000 likes.

