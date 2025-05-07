Untitled Drill Game Crafting guide

Untitled Drill Game features a Crafting system that lets you create new and powerful items that cannot be acquired otherwise. Crafting presents a way for you to utilize the resources you mine without having to spend excessive amounts of in-game Cash. As such, it is an ever-accessible mechanic that can help you when your mining setup needs a robust new addition.

Here’s how Crafting works in Untitled Drill Game.

How Crafting works in Untitled Drill Game

Crafting menu (Image via Roblox)

As a mechanic, Crafting is fairly straightforward in that you only need to acquire the necessary resources to interact with it. The Crafting station can be found next to the Buy / Sell area – interacting with it will reveal every recipe in the game. You can use this menu as a reference to check which recipes you can craft and how many resources you still need for the desired recipe.

Once you have gathered the required items, interact with the Crafting station and hit the Craft button next to the chosen recipe. This will complete the crafting process and add the chosen item to your inventory, making it ready for immediate use. Then, return to your mining plot and use the item for increased mining efficiency.

You can make Drills, Totems, Chambers, and more by interacting with the Crafting system.

All Crafting recipes in Untitled Drill Game

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the recipes that are currently in the game:

Night Totem: 1x Lunaris, 2x Obscurite, 1x Night Shard

1x Lunaris, 2x Obscurite, 1x Night Shard Rain Totem: 1x Mournite, 1x Thalorite, 2x Mythril, 15x Rainstones

1x Mournite, 1x Thalorite, 2x Mythril, 15x Rainstones Twinspire Drill: 1x Twin Drill, 5x Tungsten, 10x Titanium, 200x Iron

1x Twin Drill, 5x Tungsten, 10x Titanium, 200x Iron Ionized Plasma Drill: 1x Plasma Drill, 2x Mythril, 5x Uranium, 10x Iridium

1x Plasma Drill, 2x Mythril, 5x Uranium, 10x Iridium Overcharged Surge Drill: 1x Surge Drill, 1x Stellarite, 1x Elerium, 2x Lunaris

1x Surge Drill, 1x Stellarite, 1x Elerium, 2x Lunaris Void Chamber: 1x Eclipse Chamber, 1x Voidstone, 6x Obscurite, 13x Silentium

1x Eclipse Chamber, 1x Voidstone, 6x Obscurite, 13x Silentium Scorching Nuclear Drill: 1x Nuclear Drill, 1x Draconium, 1x Bloodsteel, 1x Blazing Radiant Quartz

1x Nuclear Drill, 1x Draconium, 1x Bloodsteel, 1x Blazing Radiant Quartz Titanforge Drill: 1x Colossal Drill, 1x Starcore, 1x Eclipse Ore, 1x Draconium

1x Colossal Drill, 1x Starcore, 1x Eclipse Ore, 1x Draconium Reaper Drill: 1x Nebula Drill, 1x Omen Stone, 1x Starveil, 10x Umbra Quartz

1x Nebula Drill, 1x Omen Stone, 1x Starveil, 10x Umbra Quartz Voidbound Singularity Drill: 1x Singularity Drill, 1x Midnight Core, 2x Voidstone, 2x Abysshail

1x Singularity Drill, 1x Midnight Core, 2x Voidstone, 2x Abysshail Atherborn Drill: 1x Starflare Drill, 1x Aetheron, 4x Cloudpiercer, 10x Starlit Titanium

FAQs

Where is the Crafting station in Untitled Drill Game?

The Crafting station is found next to the Buy / Sell area in the overworld.

What item types can be created using the Untitled Drill Game Crafting mechanic?

The Crafting mechanic allows you to make Drills, Chambers, and Totems.

Is Untitled Drill Game free to play?

Yes, the experience is completely free to play with no mandatory premium elements.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

