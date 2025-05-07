Untitled Drill Game Crafting guide

Untitled Drill Game features a Crafting system that lets you create new and powerful items that cannot be acquired otherwise. Crafting presents a way for you to utilize the resources you mine without having to spend excessive amounts of in-game Cash. As such, it is an ever-accessible mechanic that can help you when your mining setup needs a robust new addition.
Here’s how Crafting works in Untitled Drill Game.
How Crafting works in Untitled Drill Game
As a mechanic, Crafting is fairly straightforward in that you only need to acquire the necessary resources to interact with it. The Crafting station can be found next to the Buy / Sell area – interacting with it will reveal every recipe in the game. You can use this menu as a reference to check which recipes you can craft and how many resources you still need for the desired recipe.
Once you have gathered the required items, interact with the Crafting station and hit the Craft button next to the chosen recipe. This will complete the crafting process and add the chosen item to your inventory, making it ready for immediate use. Then, return to your mining plot and use the item for increased mining efficiency.
You can make Drills, Totems, Chambers, and more by interacting with the Crafting system.
All Crafting recipes in Untitled Drill Game
Here are all the recipes that are currently in the game:
- Night Totem: 1x Lunaris, 2x Obscurite, 1x Night Shard
- Rain Totem: 1x Mournite, 1x Thalorite, 2x Mythril, 15x Rainstones
- Twinspire Drill: 1x Twin Drill, 5x Tungsten, 10x Titanium, 200x Iron
- Ionized Plasma Drill: 1x Plasma Drill, 2x Mythril, 5x Uranium, 10x Iridium
- Overcharged Surge Drill: 1x Surge Drill, 1x Stellarite, 1x Elerium, 2x Lunaris
- Void Chamber: 1x Eclipse Chamber, 1x Voidstone, 6x Obscurite, 13x Silentium
- Scorching Nuclear Drill: 1x Nuclear Drill, 1x Draconium, 1x Bloodsteel, 1x Blazing Radiant Quartz
- Titanforge Drill: 1x Colossal Drill, 1x Starcore, 1x Eclipse Ore, 1x Draconium
- Reaper Drill: 1x Nebula Drill, 1x Omen Stone, 1x Starveil, 10x Umbra Quartz
- Voidbound Singularity Drill: 1x Singularity Drill, 1x Midnight Core, 2x Voidstone, 2x Abysshail
- Atherborn Drill: 1x Starflare Drill, 1x Aetheron, 4x Cloudpiercer, 10x Starlit Titanium
FAQs
Where is the Crafting station in Untitled Drill Game?
The Crafting station is found next to the Buy / Sell area in the overworld.
What item types can be created using the Untitled Drill Game Crafting mechanic?
The Crafting mechanic allows you to make Drills, Chambers, and Totems.
Is Untitled Drill Game free to play?
Yes, the experience is completely free to play with no mandatory premium elements.
