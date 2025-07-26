Upgrade Your City codes (July 2025)

Upgrade Your City codes unlock special rewards that help you build towering commie blocks just like 60s' Moscow. With enough codes, you can supercharge your growth, expand your skyline, and maybe even prove to your local government that your virtual city-planning skills are unmatched.

Each code brings unique bonuses that accelerate construction, boost resources, or unlock exclusive architectural styles.

All Upgrade Your City codes (Active)

We’ve verified the following active codes ready for you to redeem right now.

List of active Upgrade Your City codes Codes Rewards FusingUpdateLOL! 3 best buildings in the tier of your current crate CitizenUpdate!!! The best building in the tier of your current crate UpdateSoon! The best building in the tier of your current crate OuttaHawaii 30 minutes of 2x Crate Luck

Inactive Upgrade Your City codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes to report. Keep checking back regularly so you don’t miss out when any codes do expire or get replaced.

How to redeem Upgrade Your City codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem the active codes:

Launch the game and enter the lobby. Click the Settings icon on the left-hand side of the screen. A small window will appear with several options. Scroll down to find the Codes section. Enter the code in the designated tab and hit the Claim button.

If the code is entered correctly, your rewards will be added instantly with no delay.

Why are codes important in Upgrade Your City?

Redeeming codes can significantly boost your avatar’s progress in-game. They help accelerate leveling up, unlock new opportunities faster, and make your overall gameplay experience smoother and more rewarding.

Whether you're expanding your city or climbing the ranks, codes give you the edge to grow quicker and play smarter.

Upgrade Your City code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you see an "Invalid Code" error, it likely means the code has already been redeemed, doesn’t exist, or contains a typo. To avoid these issues, always use the copy and paste method when entering codes. This ensures accuracy with capitalization, numbers, and special characters.

Where to find the latest codes in Upgrade Your City?

For the latest codes, your best bet is to join the game’s official Discord server, where updates drop first and you can chat with the community. You can also join the game’s official group to stay updated directly on the Roblox platform.

FAQs on Upgrade Your City codes

How many times can you redeem the Upgrade Your City codes?

Each Upgrade Your City code is limited to a single use per account. If you try to redeem a code that’s already been used, has expired, or isn’t valid, you’ll get an error message.

When do the codes expire in Upgrade Your City?

The expiration dates for Upgrade Your City codes aren’t publicly shared, so there’s no telling when they might stop working.

When are the next Upgrade Your City codes coming?

New codes typically drop during major game updates, seasonal events, or when the game reaches milestones like hitting a specific number of likes, visits, or followers.

