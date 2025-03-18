Urban Moto codes (March 2025)

Urban Moto codes offer players free Cash to get a new ride. The costlier the vehicle, the more money is earned for driving a mile in this Roblox experience. You are given access to several locations, each tailored for completing different stunts, but hitting the ramps and pulling off amazing stunts requires mastery over a vehicle.

Redeem the newest codes, purchase the wheels of your choice, and hit the accelerator to take on the city’s wildest obstacles.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Urban Moto codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Urban Moto codes

Buy different dirtbikes and show off your wheelies (Image via Roblox)

Only one code is currently active for Urban Moto. However, this freebie may expire unexpectedly, so claim it as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Urban Moto Code Rewards CODE7K 7000 Cash (latest)

Expired Urban Moto codes

Below is the list of expired codes. Although codes for the game become invalid quickly, newer ones are often released to replace them.

List of inactive codes in Urban Moto Code Rewards FREE5K Free rewards UPDATE8K Free rewards FREE20K Free rewards

How to redeem Urban Moto codes

Type or paste an active code to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox gift codes in Urban Moto is straightforward. Follow these instructions to claim free rewards:

Launch Urban Moto on Roblox.

Click the Settings option on the left side, indicated by a gear icon.

option on the left side, indicated by a gear icon. Notice a Codes window at the bottom of the menu. Input an active code in the Enter Code text field in the game.

text field in the game. Hit the blue Redeem to receive rewards.

The game acknowledges a redemption by showing the message "code successfully redeemed" in the text box. However, during a failed attempt, an error is shown on the screen.

Roblox Urban Moto codes and their importance

You can also purchase cars in Urban Moto (Image via Roblox)

Cash is an important currency in Roblox Urban Moto. After accessing the "Bikes" tab, you can use the money obtained from codes to purchase bikes like Ebox 2.0 and South Surron. A separate tab is provided to preview and buy cars to fulfill your need for speed. Given that the title is in beta, more vehicles could be added in future updates.

Urban Moto code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Invalid code!" in Urban Moto (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid code!" error in Urban Moto can occur due to many reasons. Players who mistype a letter, add irrelevant spaces, or use incorrect capitalization encounter the issue during redemptions. To cut down on such mistakes, double-check each code when typing them. You can also choose to copy active codes mentioned in this guide and paste them into the game's redemption box.

Where to find new Roblox Urban Moto codes

Join the Urban Moto Discord server to stay informed about the latest codes for the Roblox experience. Developer SOLDWRLD reveals them in the "announcements" channel but they may get lost due to the other posts. Instead of scrolling endlessly to check a code, you can keep track of this page.

FAQs on Urban Moto codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Urban Moto?

"CODE7K" is the newest code released for the bike-driving experience on Roblox.

How do codes benefit players in Urban Moto?

By redeeming codes, players receive Cash for purchasing vehicles.

When do active codes for Urban Moto expire?

Given that the developer controls the expiration dates of the freebies, some could become invalid within a couple of days, whereas others might be active for an extended period.

