Verse Piece trade value list

Trading is a major mechanic in Verse Piece, allowing players to exchange in-game valuables and resources to help each other out. This system acts as a second type of commerce in the title, almost entirely separate from the in-game shops. The value of items changes based on their availability. If the availability of certain items decreases while the demand is still high, their sale amount skyrockets and vice versa.
This article sheds light on the trade value list for Verse Piece and provides a brief guide on how trading works in this One Piece-inspired Roblox game.
How trading works in Verse Piece
Trading as a mechanic is fairly straightforward: two parties participate in an exchange of items based on mutually agreed-upon values. One player initiates the trade, while the other evaluates and proposes the item they wish to exchange. If both participants agree to the deal being fair, they can seal the deal and receive their respective goods.
Item values tend to fluctuate based on how readily it is available in the game. If a particular gear piece is rare, its value will be high based on the demand. Conversely, abundantly available resources fetch a low sale rate because of how easy it is to get them.
Trade value lists exist to resolve any complications that may arise due to disagreements in the perceived values of in-game items. They act as a middle ground that most players can agree and adhere to while partaking in the exchange of in-game commodities.
These lists are decided upon by the player community instead of the game developers themselves, which makes them separate from the in-game commerce systems.
Verse Piece also includes limited-time events and event reruns that either introduce or bring back certain rare items. When this happens, the value of its rewards plummets because of the increased availability. That said, once such activities end, their values can shoot back up as more players clamor to claim the rewards.
Currently, you can access the following events and get the corresponding rewards, the values of which are sure to increase in the future after event expiration:
- Valentine Events: Hanni Plushie, Rabbit Cap, D4C Spec, Valentine Angel title, President title.
- Lancer Boss: Gae Bolg
- Limbus Company Dungeon: Mimicry, E.G.O. Title, Solemn, Lament, Death Butterflies.
- Uraume Boss: Ice Fragment, Curse Energy Shard
Trade value list
The table below lists the trading value for gear pieces, item sets, and game passes in Verse Piece, measured in Race Rerolls (RR). Note that some of the most abundantly available items are not listed because of their extremely low demand.
FAQs
What is trade value in Verse Piece?
Trade value is a community-determined worth of the various items that can be traded in the game to allow players to gauge the fairness of a deal.
What is the most valuable trading item type in Verse Piece?
The most valuable trading item type in the game is game passes, which have a higher average value because they cost Robux.
What is the baseline for trading value in Verse Piece?
The baseline for trading value in this experience is Race Rerolls.
