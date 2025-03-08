  • home icon
  Roblox
  Verse Piece trade value list

Verse Piece trade value list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Mar 08, 2025 08:20 GMT
Roblox Verse Piece
Roblox Verse Piece (Image via Roblox)

Trading is a major mechanic in Verse Piece, allowing players to exchange in-game valuables and resources to help each other out. This system acts as a second type of commerce in the title, almost entirely separate from the in-game shops. The value of items changes based on their availability. If the availability of certain items decreases while the demand is still high, their sale amount skyrockets and vice versa.

This article sheds light on the trade value list for Verse Piece and provides a brief guide on how trading works in this One Piece-inspired Roblox game.

How trading works in Verse Piece

Trading menu (Image via Roblox)
Trading menu (Image via Roblox)

Trading as a mechanic is fairly straightforward: two parties participate in an exchange of items based on mutually agreed-upon values. One player initiates the trade, while the other evaluates and proposes the item they wish to exchange. If both participants agree to the deal being fair, they can seal the deal and receive their respective goods.

Item values tend to fluctuate based on how readily it is available in the game. If a particular gear piece is rare, its value will be high based on the demand. Conversely, abundantly available resources fetch a low sale rate because of how easy it is to get them.

Trade value lists exist to resolve any complications that may arise due to disagreements in the perceived values of in-game items. They act as a middle ground that most players can agree and adhere to while partaking in the exchange of in-game commodities.

These lists are decided upon by the player community instead of the game developers themselves, which makes them separate from the in-game commerce systems.

Verse Piece also includes limited-time events and event reruns that either introduce or bring back certain rare items. When this happens, the value of its rewards plummets because of the increased availability. That said, once such activities end, their values can shoot back up as more players clamor to claim the rewards.

Currently, you can access the following events and get the corresponding rewards, the values of which are sure to increase in the future after event expiration:

  • Valentine Events: Hanni Plushie, Rabbit Cap, D4C Spec, Valentine Angel title, President title.
  • Lancer Boss: Gae Bolg
  • Limbus Company Dungeon: Mimicry, E.G.O. Title, Solemn, Lament, Death Butterflies.
  • Uraume Boss: Ice Fragment, Curse Energy Shard

Trade value list

The limited Valentine&#039;s Exchange (Image via Roblox)
The limited Valentine's Exchange (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists the trading value for gear pieces, item sets, and game passes in Verse Piece, measured in Race Rerolls (RR). Note that some of the most abundantly available items are not listed because of their extremely low demand.

Item

Item Type

Demand

Value

X2 Drop

Game Pass

Very High

5,500 RR

Lancer

Game Pass

Very High

5,500 RR

Roland

Game Pass

Very High

5,500 RR

D4C

Game Pass

Very High

5,500 RR

Okarun

Game Pass

Very High

5,500 RR

Alucard

Game Pass

Medium

6,500 RR

Anubis

Game Pass

Medium

5,000 RR

Vergil

Game Pass

Medium

3,000 RR

Zenitsu

Game Pass

Medium

2,500 RR

X2 Gems

Game Pass

Medium

1,500 RR

Killua

Game Pass

Low

4,000 RR

Red Mist

Game Pass

Low

2,500 RR

Butterflies

Game Pass

Low

2,500 RR

Gojo

Game Pass

Low

2,000 RR

Sukuna

Game Pass

Low

2,000 RR

X2 Exp

Game Pass

Low

1,000 RR

X2 Money

Game Pass

Low

1,000 RR

Madara

Game Pass

High

7,500 RR

Gojo (Limitless)

Game Pass

High

7,500 RR

Padoru

Game Pass

High

7,500 RR

Uraume

Game Pass

High

6,000 RR

Rimiru

Game Pass

High

5,500 RR

Curse King

Game Pass

High

5,500 RR

Aizen

Game Pass

High

5,000 RR

Kokushibo

Game Pass

High

5,000 RR

Sung Jin Woo

Game Pass

High

4,500 RR

X2 Reputation

Game Pass

High

4,500 RR

Skip Open Chest

Game Pass

High

3,500 RR

X2 Luck Drop

Game Pass

High

2,500 RR

Cid

Game Pass

Very Low

1,750 RR

Lucky Wisp

Limited / New

Very High

20,000 RR

Library of Ruina Bible’s

Limited / New

Very High

17,500 RR

Gae Bolg

Limited / New

Very High

13,000 RR

Eternal Wisp

Limited / New

Very High

3,500 RR

Turbo Granny Soul

Limited / New

Very High

3,500 RR

Okarun Glasses

Limited / New

Very High

1,500 RR

Golden Ball

Limited / New

Very High

1,500 RR

Hogyoku Fragment

Limited / New

Very High

1,250 RR

Tempest Ore

Limited / New

Very High

1,000 RR

Heart Fragme

Limited / New

Very High

0.2 RR

Casull

Limited / New

Medium

1,500 RR

Jackal

Limited / New

Medium

1,500 RR

Knight Dagger

Limited / New

Medium

500 RR

Basaka Dagger

Limited / New

Medium

500 RR

Limitless Shard

Limited / New

Medium

350 RR

Curse Aura

Limited / New

Medium

200 RR

Solemn

Limited / New

Medium

100 RR

Lament

Limited / New

Medium

100 RR

Death Butterflies

Limited / New

Medium

15

Killua Soul

Limited / New

Low

1,750 RR

Alucard Blood

Limited / New

Low

1,500 RR

Anubis Sword

Limited / New

Low

1,000 RR

Curse Worm

Limited / New

Low

500 RR

Mimicry

Limited / New

Low

500 RR

Yamato’s Sword

Limited / New

Low

500 RR

Motived Chair

Limited / New

Low

500 RR

Slime Core

Limited / New

Low

50 RR

True Six Eyes

Limited / New

High

4,000 RR

Aizen Eyepatch

Limited / New

High

3,500 RR

Kokushibo’s Sword

Limited / New

High

3,000 RR

Rinnegan Eyes

Limited / New

High

2,000 RR

Sharingan Eyes

Limited / New

High

2,000 RR

Zenitsu’s Sword

Limited / New

High

1,000 RR

Limitless Power

Limited / New

High

750 RR

Wisp

Limited / New

High

500 RR

Ice Fragment

Limited / New

High

500 RR

The True Sukuna Finger

Limited / New

High

150 RR

Blood Bag

Limited / New

Very Low

1

Slime

Limited / New

Very Low

1

Roland

Set

Very High

17,500 RR

D4C

Set

Very High

15,000 RR

Lancer

Set

Very High

13,000 RR

Okarun

Set

Very High

6,500 RR

Rimuru

Set

Very High

5,500 RR

Killua

Set

Medium

4,000 RR

Kokushibo

Set

Medium

3,000 RR

Zenitsu

Set

Medium

1,500 RR

Sung Jin Woo

Set

Medium

1,000 RR

Toji Unleashed

Set

Medium

1,000 RR

Aizen (TYBW)

Set

Medium

500 RR

Alucard

Set

Low

4,500 RR

Anubis

Set

Low

3,000 RR

Butterflies

Set

Low

1,700 RR

Vergil

Set

Low

1,000 RR

Hakari (Gambler)

Set

Low

777 RR

Cid’s (V2)

Set

Low

500 RR

Red Mist

Set

Low

500 RR

Maki

Set

Low

400 RR

Uraume

Set

High

12,500 RR

Limitless

Set

High

12,000 RR

Aizen

Set

High

10,000 RR

Madara

Set

High

8,000 RR

Curse King

Set

High

4,000 RR

Starkk (LL)

Set

High

3,750 RR

Cid Kagenou

Set

Very Low

500 RR

Yuji

Set

Very low

150 RR

FAQs

What is trade value in Verse Piece?

Trade value is a community-determined worth of the various items that can be traded in the game to allow players to gauge the fairness of a deal.

What is the most valuable trading item type in Verse Piece?

The most valuable trading item type in the game is game passes, which have a higher average value because they cost Robux.

What is the baseline for trading value in Verse Piece?

The baseline for trading value in this experience is Race Rerolls.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
