Verse Piece trade value list

Trading is a major mechanic in Verse Piece, allowing players to exchange in-game valuables and resources to help each other out. This system acts as a second type of commerce in the title, almost entirely separate from the in-game shops. The value of items changes based on their availability. If the availability of certain items decreases while the demand is still high, their sale amount skyrockets and vice versa.

Ad

This article sheds light on the trade value list for Verse Piece and provides a brief guide on how trading works in this One Piece-inspired Roblox game.

How trading works in Verse Piece

Trading menu (Image via Roblox)

Trading as a mechanic is fairly straightforward: two parties participate in an exchange of items based on mutually agreed-upon values. One player initiates the trade, while the other evaluates and proposes the item they wish to exchange. If both participants agree to the deal being fair, they can seal the deal and receive their respective goods.

Ad

Trending

Item values tend to fluctuate based on how readily it is available in the game. If a particular gear piece is rare, its value will be high based on the demand. Conversely, abundantly available resources fetch a low sale rate because of how easy it is to get them.

Trade value lists exist to resolve any complications that may arise due to disagreements in the perceived values of in-game items. They act as a middle ground that most players can agree and adhere to while partaking in the exchange of in-game commodities.

Ad

These lists are decided upon by the player community instead of the game developers themselves, which makes them separate from the in-game commerce systems.

Verse Piece also includes limited-time events and event reruns that either introduce or bring back certain rare items. When this happens, the value of its rewards plummets because of the increased availability. That said, once such activities end, their values can shoot back up as more players clamor to claim the rewards.

Ad

Currently, you can access the following events and get the corresponding rewards, the values of which are sure to increase in the future after event expiration:

Valentine Events: Hanni Plushie, Rabbit Cap, D4C Spec, Valentine Angel title, President title.

Hanni Plushie, Rabbit Cap, D4C Spec, Valentine Angel title, President title. Lancer Boss: Gae Bolg

Gae Bolg Limbus Company Dungeon: Mimicry, E.G.O. Title, Solemn, Lament, Death Butterflies.

Mimicry, E.G.O. Title, Solemn, Lament, Death Butterflies. Uraume Boss: Ice Fragment, Curse Energy Shard

Trade value list

The limited Valentine's Exchange (Image via Roblox)

The table below lists the trading value for gear pieces, item sets, and game passes in Verse Piece, measured in Race Rerolls (RR). Note that some of the most abundantly available items are not listed because of their extremely low demand.

Ad

Item Item Type Demand Value X2 Drop Game Pass Very High 5,500 RR Lancer Game Pass Very High 5,500 RR Roland Game Pass Very High 5,500 RR D4C Game Pass Very High 5,500 RR Okarun Game Pass Very High 5,500 RR Alucard Game Pass Medium 6,500 RR Anubis Game Pass Medium 5,000 RR Vergil Game Pass Medium 3,000 RR Zenitsu Game Pass Medium 2,500 RR X2 Gems Game Pass Medium 1,500 RR Killua Game Pass Low 4,000 RR Red Mist Game Pass Low 2,500 RR Butterflies Game Pass Low 2,500 RR Gojo Game Pass Low 2,000 RR Sukuna Game Pass Low 2,000 RR X2 Exp Game Pass Low 1,000 RR X2 Money Game Pass Low 1,000 RR Madara Game Pass High 7,500 RR Gojo (Limitless) Game Pass High 7,500 RR Padoru Game Pass High 7,500 RR Uraume Game Pass High 6,000 RR Rimiru Game Pass High 5,500 RR Curse King Game Pass High 5,500 RR Aizen Game Pass High 5,000 RR Kokushibo Game Pass High 5,000 RR Sung Jin Woo Game Pass High 4,500 RR X2 Reputation Game Pass High 4,500 RR Skip Open Chest Game Pass High 3,500 RR X2 Luck Drop Game Pass High 2,500 RR Cid Game Pass Very Low 1,750 RR Lucky Wisp Limited / New Very High 20,000 RR Library of Ruina Bible’s Limited / New Very High 17,500 RR Gae Bolg Limited / New Very High 13,000 RR Eternal Wisp Limited / New Very High 3,500 RR Turbo Granny Soul Limited / New Very High 3,500 RR Okarun Glasses Limited / New Very High 1,500 RR Golden Ball Limited / New Very High 1,500 RR Hogyoku Fragment Limited / New Very High 1,250 RR Tempest Ore Limited / New Very High 1,000 RR Heart Fragme Limited / New Very High 0.2 RR Casull Limited / New Medium 1,500 RR Jackal Limited / New Medium 1,500 RR Knight Dagger Limited / New Medium 500 RR Basaka Dagger Limited / New Medium 500 RR Limitless Shard Limited / New Medium 350 RR Curse Aura Limited / New Medium 200 RR Solemn Limited / New Medium 100 RR Lament Limited / New Medium 100 RR Death Butterflies Limited / New Medium 15 Killua Soul Limited / New Low 1,750 RR Alucard Blood Limited / New Low 1,500 RR Anubis Sword Limited / New Low 1,000 RR Curse Worm Limited / New Low 500 RR Mimicry Limited / New Low 500 RR Yamato’s Sword Limited / New Low 500 RR Motived Chair Limited / New Low 500 RR Slime Core Limited / New Low 50 RR True Six Eyes Limited / New High 4,000 RR Aizen Eyepatch Limited / New High 3,500 RR Kokushibo’s Sword Limited / New High 3,000 RR Rinnegan Eyes Limited / New High 2,000 RR Sharingan Eyes Limited / New High 2,000 RR Zenitsu’s Sword Limited / New High 1,000 RR Limitless Power Limited / New High 750 RR Wisp Limited / New High 500 RR Ice Fragment Limited / New High 500 RR The True Sukuna Finger Limited / New High 150 RR Blood Bag Limited / New Very Low 1 Slime Limited / New Very Low 1 Roland Set Very High 17,500 RR D4C Set Very High 15,000 RR Lancer Set Very High 13,000 RR Okarun Set Very High 6,500 RR Rimuru Set Very High 5,500 RR Killua Set Medium 4,000 RR Kokushibo Set Medium 3,000 RR Zenitsu Set Medium 1,500 RR Sung Jin Woo Set Medium 1,000 RR Toji Unleashed Set Medium 1,000 RR Aizen (TYBW) Set Medium 500 RR Alucard Set Low 4,500 RR Anubis Set Low 3,000 RR Butterflies Set Low 1,700 RR Vergil Set Low 1,000 RR Hakari (Gambler) Set Low 777 RR Cid’s (V2) Set Low 500 RR Red Mist Set Low 500 RR Maki Set Low 400 RR Uraume Set High 12,500 RR Limitless Set High 12,000 RR Aizen Set High 10,000 RR Madara Set High 8,000 RR Curse King Set High 4,000 RR Starkk (LL) Set High 3,750 RR Cid Kagenou Set Very Low 500 RR Yuji Set Very low 150 RR

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is trade value in Verse Piece?

Trade value is a community-determined worth of the various items that can be traded in the game to allow players to gauge the fairness of a deal.

What is the most valuable trading item type in Verse Piece?

The most valuable trading item type in the game is game passes, which have a higher average value because they cost Robux.

Ad

What is the baseline for trading value in Verse Piece?

The baseline for trading value in this experience is Race Rerolls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024