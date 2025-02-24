Verse Piece Valentine Events guide

Verse Piece introduced the Valentine Events on February 22, 2025, adding new areas, resources, fighting styles, and more. Players can participate in the different themed activities and visit the event-exclusive shops on Verse Island, located north of Beach Island. During the event, explore the new area and fight the new challenging boss for exclusive freebies.

Here’s what you need to know about Valentine’s Events in Verse Piece.

Everything you need to know about Valentine Events in Verse Piece

Verse Island

Verse Island (Image via Roblox)

Verse Island is home to the latest event activities and can be seen while out at sea in the game world. It’s a small island with a few NPCs, who serve as the main interaction points for the Valentine Events. One NPC can be found next to the large arena, simply called Valentine’s Exchange, while the other is perched atop the rock formation.

The island is also where you will find the D4C boss, who must be defeated to unlock one of the new fighting styles. Additionally, defeating it will grant you 400 Heart Fragments, the event's primary currency.

The other NPC is called Enchant Limit Break Stones, which lets you boost your stats past their limits. This requires Limit Break Stones, which can be acquired by fishing. Upon using them, you have a 10% chance to activate the desired stat improvement, making the process heavily RNG-reliant.

Valentine’s Exchange

Valentine's Exchange shop (Image via Roblox)

Valentine’s Exchange is the main event shop, where you can buy new accessories, chests, a fighting style, and more. This Shop requires Heart Fragments, which are typically acquired by defeating any enemy during the event period.

Here are the items you can buy using these resources on Verse Island:

Valentine Chest: 500 Heart Fragments

500 Heart Fragments Hanni Plushie: 5,000 Heart Fragments

5,000 Heart Fragments Rabbit Cap: 5,000 Heart Fragments

5,000 Heart Fragments Valentine Angel: 50,000 Heart Fragments

50,000 Heart Fragments D4C (Limited): 75,000 Heart Fragments

In total, you need 140,000 Heart Fragments to clear out the Valentine’s Exchange shop.

New fighting styles

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine Events also introduced two new fighting styles: Okarun and D4C. Okarun can be obtained by collecting the associated gear in Karakura Town. Enter one of the tunnels in town to reach the boss arena.

You need 5,000 Gems and 50 Boss Tickets to fight the boss and receive Okarun Glasses, Turbo Granny Soul, two Golden Balls, and 75 Turbo Artifacts. These items aren’t guaranteed to drop once you defeat the boss, which means you may have to defeat him several times to acquire them.

As for D4C, you need to collect 75,000 Heart Fragments to purchase the limited fighting style from Valentine’s Exchange.

FAQs

What are the newest fighting styles introduced with Valentine Events in Verse Piece?

The latest fighting styles added to the game with Valentine Events are Okarun and D4C.

How to earn Heart Fragments in Verse Piece

Heart Fragments can be earned by defeating any enemy NPC in the game world.

How to access Okarun boss in Verse Piece

Okarun boss can be accessed through the portal in Karakura Town using 5,000 Gems and 50 Boss Tickets.

