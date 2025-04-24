Virus Border Roleplay codes (April 2025)

Redeeming Virus Border Roleplay codes grants you several additional benefits, thereby enhancing your RPG experience. This immersive Roblox game lets you choose different roles against the backdrop of a virus outbreak. You can step into the shoes of an infected civilian, a learned scientist, a soldier, and even an outlaw who thrives on chaos. Each has different tasks, but the ultimate objective is to survive as long as possible.

Ad

As you strive to play your role in the post-apocalyptic scenario, you gain XP for leveling up and unlock better equipment. The active Virus Border Roleplay codes offer free XP for all roles to help you progress quickly.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Virus Border Roleplay codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Virus Border Roleplay codes

Select your role for this post-apocalyptic RPG (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for Roblox Virus Border Roleplay:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Virus Border Roleplay Code Rewards ANOTHERONE 100 Carrots and 200,000 Cash FREEGOLD 5 Gold and 200,000 Cash 700KMEMBERS 250,000 Cash, Confetti Grenade, and Air Horn 50KLIKES 2 CBRN XP, 2 Outlaw XP, 2 Military Police XP, 2 Scientist XP, 2 Strikers XP, and 2 Infiltrators XP 2YRCBRN 2 Gold, 100 Carrots, and 200,000 Cash 40KLIKES 2 CBRN XP, 2 Outlaw XP, 2 Military Police XP, 2 Scientist XP, 2 Strikers XP, and 2 Infiltrators XP

Ad

Expired Virus Border Roleplay codes

Like other Roblox codes, the ones for Virus Border Roleplay are functional for a limited time. The game displays the "Expired Code" error if players attempt to redeem the following inactive codes:

List of inactive codes in Virus Border Roleplay Code Rewards 1YRCBRN Free rewards XMAS Free rewards HALLOWEEN Free rewards 550KMEMBERS Free rewards ICY Free rewards 30KLIKES Free rewards 5M Free rewards 3K Free rewards RELEASE Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Zombie Uprising codes

How to redeem Virus Border Roleplay codes

Utilize the active codes before they expire (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in this Roblox survival game:

Ad

Open Virus Border Roleplay on Roblox.

Select any role from the row of options and then click Spawn .

. After your character has spawned in the virtual world, tap the three dots ( ... ) at the top of the screen.

( ) at the top of the screen. Click the Settings tab indicated by a cogwheel icon.

tab indicated by a cogwheel icon. Pay attention to the Codes box on the right side of the menu.

box on the right side of the menu. Input an active code in the Enter Code Here text box.

text box. Lastly, click the Submit button to send a code activation request.

Ad

Once a code is successfully redeemed, you'll see a "Reward Received" window on the screen, which has a list of the acquired items.

Virus Border Roleplay codes and their importance

Get more XP to unlock new items (Image via Roblox)

Virus Border Roleplay promo codes provide several useful items and in-game currency. While Coins can be spent on items in the shop, you can use Gold on Spins to try and get different gadgets. It is a faster way to get better equipment as compared to leveling up. The gift codes can also grant event-themed items like Carrots, which you can use to roll for permanent cosmetics.

Ad

Virus Border Roleplay code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Be mindful of the capitalization of letters when attempting to redeem codes. Any alterations in the letter casing can lead to the "Invalid Code" error in Virus Border Roleplay. Other common mistakes that cause a redemption attempt to fail include typos and extra spaces in the text box.

Double-check codes and fix any mistakes before hitting the Submit button. Alternatively, you can copy valid codes from this guide and paste them directly into the game's code box.

Ad

Also check: Latest Zombies vs Humans codes

Where to find new Virus Border Roleplay codes

Joining the CBRN Discord server is important for keeping track of freebies for Roblox Virus Border Roleplay. The developer reveals new codes and the corresponding time-limited rewards in the "public-announcements" channel.

FAQs on Virus Border Roleplay codes

Why are codes beneficial for Virus Border Roleplay players?

Ad

Codes grant several useful items in this Roblox experience, including XP points, Cash, Gold, and exclusive weapons.

How many times can a Virus Border Roleplay code be redeemed?

Each code can be used only once. The "Code is already redeemed" error prevents multiple redemptions of an active code.

When are new codes for Virus Border Roleplay released?

Updates and special events introduced in Virus Border Roleplay are typically accompanied by new code releases. Moreover, the developer often reveals new ones to celebrate the game's achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024