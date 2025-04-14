Volleyball Ascended codes (April 2025)

The latest Volleyball Ascended codes provide Yen to increase your chances of getting the best spikers from the gacha. Inspired by Haikyu!! , this Roblox volleyball experience features two teams of six players competing on the court. Yen and experience points are earned by winning games through skillful teamwork and precise smashes.

Codes offer a more time-efficient method to get Yen in Volleyball Ascended. Instead of waiting for a contest to end, you can get the currency immediately and use it to get characters and cosmetics.

Active Volleyball Ascended codes

Make sure to join the Rino Games Roblox group and give a like to Volleyball Ascended to be able to redeem codes. Presently, only one code can be redeemed:

List of active codes in Volleyball Ascended Code Rewards Release 1000 Yen

Expired Volleyball Ascended codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes in Volleyball Ascended.

How to redeem Roblox Volleyball Ascended codes

After fulfilling the aforementioned prerequisites, follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Volleyball Ascended:

Launch Volleyball Ascended on Roblox.

Tap the Shop button at the bottom of the screen. It is the rightmost option, indicated by a red shopping cart icon.

button at the bottom of the screen. It is the rightmost option, indicated by a red shopping cart icon. Click Codes from the row of tabs at the top of the Shop menu.

from the row of tabs at the top of the Shop menu. Type or paste a working code in the text box.

Hit the orange Claim button to receive free rewards.

Volleyball Ascended codes and their importance

Yen is a crucial currency you can spend on Athlete Packs and Cosmetic Packs in Volleyball Ascended. A character obtained from an Athlete Pack has different stats, such that they are suited to playing in a certain position on the volleyball court. Equip a character after considering their attributes like Spike Speed and Jump Height, but also be mindful of what your team requires.

Volleyball Ascended code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error message appears on the redemption menu for several reasons. Primarily, the issue is caused by typos and extra spaces in the text box, so double-check your inputs before pressing the Redeem button. Roblox codes for this game can also be case-sensitive, meaning that one must be considerate over their use of lowercase and uppercase letters.

For faster and hassle-free redemptions, copy active codes from this guide and paste them into the redemption box in Volleyball Ascended.

Where to find new Volleyball Ascended codes

Join the Volleyball: Ascended Discord server to be informed about codes for this Roblox experience. The developers reveal new ones in the "announcements" channel to celebrate updates and milestones.

FAQs on Volleyball Ascended codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Volleyball Ascended?

Release is the newest code for the sports game on Roblox.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Volleyball Ascended?

Each active Volleyball Ascended code can be redeemed once by an account. The "Already Redeemed!" message appears if you try to redeem a code twice.

When do codes for Volleyball Ascended expire?

Rino Games controls the validity of gift codes, and they can deactivate a few without any warning. To avoid missing out on any free rewards, redeem the working codes for Volleyball Ascended as soon as possible.

