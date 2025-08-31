Vox Seas codes (August 2025)

Vox Seas codes are now available, giving players access to free rewards. Inspired by the iconic One Piece franchise, Vox Seas lets you embark on thrilling adventures, battle other players, and take on challenging treasure hunts. Redeeming codes provides you with valuable boosts and bonuses that enhance your gameplay, helping you climb the rankings.

This article lists all active codes for the game.

All Vox Seas codes (active)

Free rewards in-game (Image via Roblox)

These are the active Vox Seas codes.

List of active Vox Seas codes Codes Rewards BugFix1 2x EXP for 20 minutes BugFix2 A Stat Reset BugFix3 A Stat Reset BugFix4 Free rewards Release 2x EXP for 20 minutes

Inactive Vox Seas codes

As of now, there are no expired or inactive codes in the game.

How to redeem Vox Seas codes

Redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

To claim your rewards in Vox Seas, follow these steps:

Log in to your Roblox account. Search for Vox Seas and click on the game thumbnail to launch it. Enter the game lobby. Click the Menu button located on the left side of your screen. In the pop-up menu, click the Code icon (also on the left side). Enter your code into the text box and click Redeem to claim your rewards.

A pop-up message will appear confirming that your reward has been successfully added to your account.

Why are codes important in Vox Seas?

Codes in Vox Seas are valuable because they can be redeemed for EXP boosts, stat resets, and other rewards that make your avatar stronger.

Vox Seas code troubleshooting [how to fix]

To avoid typos or extra spaces, copy the code directly from the table above and paste it into the code redemption box in-game. This ensures accuracy and reduces any possibility of errors.

Where to find the latest codes in Vox Seas

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest Vox Seas codes can be found in videos posted on the creator’s official YouTube channel, @VoxSeasGame. You can also join the game’s official private Discord server to receive exclusive codes and connect with other players.

FAQs on Vox Seas codes

How many times can you redeem Vox Seas codes?

You can use each Vox Seas code just once through your account.

When do codes expire in Vox Seas?

The creator has not provided any update regarding the expiration dates of the codes.

When are the next Vox Seas codes coming?

There’s no official update from the developers yet on when the next Vox Seas codes will be released. Keep an eye on their official channels for the latest announcements.

