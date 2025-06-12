Webbed: A beginner's guide

Webbed is a cooperative multiplayer experience primarily focusing on clearing obstacle courses with your friend. The two-player title is about working with your friend to embody two spiders linked together with a webline. As you make your way through the levels with a partner, you will encounter fresh challenges that require teamwork to clear.

Here’s what you need to know to get started with Webbed.

Getting started with Webbed

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Webbed is designed with two players in mind, with each level presenting challenges that cannot be overcome without cooperation. The two players are linked with a webline, limiting the area one can cover by themselves. As one of them, you must shoot weblines, jump, and pull yourself across obstacles to reach the next checkpoint.

Both players share controls, meaning there are no dedicated roles in this title. The two Robloxians must coordinate their jumps and web pulls properly in order to cover significant distances. Should you and your partner not be synced, the odds of falling into the abyss or not progressing at all are fairly high.

Continue to progress through the levels at a steady pace and reach the end of the game through the power of friendship and, more importantly, coordination.

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar (hold to charge)

Spacebar (hold to charge) Shoot Webline: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Web Crawl: Spacebar (hold, with an active webline)

Gameplay mechanics

Using a webline (Image via Roblox)

Two-Player Obstacle Course: The game is all about ensuring you and your partner are on the same page at all times. Obstacles are designed this way, requiring you to pull your partner up and vice versa. The webline connecting you and your friend is elastic, in the sense that if you drift apart too much, you will be forced back together. Since there are no dedicated roles, communicating with your fellow Robloxian becomes a lot more important. So, we recommend using the in-game chat feature to relay your thoughts and ideas to the other player.

The game is all about ensuring you and your partner are on the same page at all times. Obstacles are designed this way, requiring you to pull your partner up and vice versa. The webline connecting you and your friend is elastic, in the sense that if you drift apart too much, you will be forced back together. Since there are no dedicated roles, communicating with your fellow Robloxian becomes a lot more important. So, we recommend using the in-game chat feature to relay your thoughts and ideas to the other player. Checkpoints: Checkpoints are safety nets that double as milestones for your progress. They are save points that you can return to after a death or upon returning to the game in a different gameplay session. These progress markers are essential for reaching the end, as even one slip-up can undo plenty of covered ground.

Checkpoints are safety nets that double as milestones for your progress. They are save points that you can return to after a death or upon returning to the game in a different gameplay session. These progress markers are essential for reaching the end, as even one slip-up can undo plenty of covered ground. Skins: You can alter the appearance of your spider avatar by accessing the Skins menu. These are all premium purchases, requiring you to use Robux to obtain them. They are purely cosmetic, which means that you aren’t incentivized to buy them beyond the aesthetic alteration.

You can alter the appearance of your spider avatar by accessing the Skins menu. These are all premium purchases, requiring you to use Robux to obtain them. They are purely cosmetic, which means that you aren’t incentivized to buy them beyond the aesthetic alteration. Revives: Should you or your partner happen to fall to an unfortunate end, a Revive can bring you back into the thick of it. Revives are few and far between, but having even a single one can help you cheat death and continue where you last left off. They can be obtained for free through daily Spins or bought with Robux.

FAQs

What is Webbed about?

Webbed is a co-op Roblox experience about working with a friend to clear an obstacle course as a pair of spiders.

Can Skins be unlocked for free in Webbed?

No, new Skins can be unlocked by purchasing with Robux.

Is Webbed free to play?

Yes, the game does not lock crucial progression items behind a paywall, making it completely free-to-play.

