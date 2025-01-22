Weird Strict Dad: A beginner's guide

Weird Strict Dad is a survival experience where you must avoid facing your possessed father until dawn. The title has you engage with its survival systems to avoid losing vigor and navigating the house to check the father’s location. You can approach the appliances in the house to ensure your vitals remain high until 6 a.m., which is when your strict dad regains consciousness.

This guide covers the basics of Weird Strict Dad, giving you a brief look at the foundational mechanics of the experience.

Getting started with Weird Strict Dad

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Weird Strict Dad is all about managing your survival stats while keeping away from your possessed dad. This entails managing your hunger, thirst, and O2 meters, all of which require you to leave your room and explore the house.

In addition to the survival meters, you must also take care of the power reserves of the house that enable you to use appliances. You need electricity to access elements like the CCTV systems, air conditioner, light switch, etc. The power supply can be controlled via the Generator, but since it requires fuel, you must manage its fuel reserves as well.

Keep a close eye on the father’s location and maneuver around the house to find what you need to survive. You must persist until 6 a.m., which is when the possessed spirit will leave your father.

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Interact: E (Hold)

E (Hold) Flashlights: F

F Crouch: C

Gameplay mechanics

Survival horror experience: The game’s premise involves the parental figure being possessed by an evil spirit for the duration of the night. This spirit makes the father patrol the house, motivating him to catch you if you are not asleep. The only way to avoid this is to sleep or avoid him altogether.

The game’s premise involves the parental figure being possessed by an evil spirit for the duration of the night. This spirit makes the father patrol the house, motivating him to catch you if you are not asleep. The only way to avoid this is to sleep or avoid him altogether. Survival mechanics: Not only must you manage your basic needs, but your energy meter as well. There are four primary gauges to look out for: thirst, hunger, O2, and Energy. You need high energy to move around the house and perform actions, which can be replenished by sleeping. Thirst, hunger, and O2 can be managed with water, food (instant noodles), and air conditioner. Note that these reserves are limited in quantity, making it imperative to ration them as needed.

Not only must you manage your basic needs, but your energy meter as well. There are four primary gauges to look out for: thirst, hunger, O2, and Energy. You need high energy to move around the house and perform actions, which can be replenished by sleeping. Thirst, hunger, and O2 can be managed with water, food (instant noodles), and air conditioner. Note that these reserves are limited in quantity, making it imperative to ration them as needed. Power: Power plays a large role in determining your survival. Without it, you won’t have the ability to check the CCTV cameras, use lights, or air conditioner. For these, you must reach the farthest reaches of the place while avoiding the father.

Power plays a large role in determining your survival. Without it, you won’t have the ability to check the CCTV cameras, use lights, or air conditioner. For these, you must reach the farthest reaches of the place while avoiding the father. Chapters: Being a story-focused experience, the game is divided into multiple chapters. Each chapter picks up where the previous one left off, giving you a cohesive narrative with each part. Chapters also offer a change in locations, which necessitates altering your survival strategy. Complete each chapter to earn Wins and Cash.

Being a story-focused experience, the game is divided into multiple chapters. Each chapter picks up where the previous one left off, giving you a cohesive narrative with each part. Chapters also offer a change in locations, which necessitates altering your survival strategy. Complete each chapter to earn Wins and Cash. Game modes: The game includes multiple variations in the core game, such as Nightmare Mode and Endless Mode. These variations make the experience more challenging, bringing a breath of fresh air to the gameplay loop. For instance, Nightmare Mode increases the difficulty of the title by a significant degree. Consequently, you receive a higher number of Wins and Cash for completing the same.

The game includes multiple variations in the core game, such as Nightmare Mode and Endless Mode. These variations make the experience more challenging, bringing a breath of fresh air to the gameplay loop. For instance, Nightmare Mode increases the difficulty of the title by a significant degree. Consequently, you receive a higher number of Wins and Cash for completing the same. Shop: The in-game Shop allows you to buy various game passes, in-game Cash, cosmetics, and more. Products like game passes and currency are premium-only, requiring you to spend Robux to acquire them.

FAQs

What is Weird Strict Dad about?

Weird Strict Dad has you avoid your avatar’s possessed father while trying to survive the night by managing your energy, hunger, thirst, and O2 meters.

Can Weird Strict Dad be played for free?

Yes, the experience can be played without making any mandatory purchases.

How to restore the Energy meter in Weird Strict Dad

Energy can be replenished by sleeping on the bed in your room.

