Welcome to Bloxburg Meteor map revamp guide

The Welcome to Bloxburg map has received a notable revamp with the title's latest update. According to the game's lore, a meteor struck the town, prompting the citizens to rebuild it better than ever. Players can now immerse themselves in a refreshed Bloxburg, with new neighborhoods and locations, a better road network, and convenient rental bike stands for easy traversal.

Ad

This guide covers the major changes and additions to Bloxburg following the meteor strike event.

Everything to know about the map revamp in Welcome to Bloxburg

Lore behind the map revamp

A still from the meteor event (Image via Roblox)

Players can enter the revamped map the moment they log into Welcome to Bloxburg. After it has finished loading, a cutscene will show a meteor hitting the town, and Mayor Tom addressing the aftermath. He notes that nothing has remained the same due to the meteor's impact, but the citizens have managed to rebuild Bloxburg and continue their daily routine.

Ad

Trending

The map revamp has brought several features to the game: new building designs, locations, NPCs, and bike rentals on almost every street. Moreover, there are several new items for decorating your house. You can now place a Meteorite Trophy, a mini model of the original Bloxburg map, new street advertising boards to promote products, and utilize more responsive ATMs.

Revamped Town Center

Ad

The Town Center is the heart of Bloxburg. Thus, it has received new features with the latest map revamp in this Roblox experience.

You'll notice a few changes in the interior of Mike's Motors, while the exterior of Fancy Furniture has received a fresh design. Additionally, the town's walls have graffiti that invites players to the game's virtual world.

While there are several new buildings, bike stands, and more realistic architecture and roads, much of the OG content has retained its place. You can find the Ferris Wheel, the pizzeria, the gym, and the city hall at their usual locations.

Ad

Neighborhood districts

Sunset Pointe (Image via Roblox)

Welcome to Bloxburg's new map has four neighborhood districts:

Ad

Bloxy Acres : The revamped Bloxy Acres district consists of two roads and four plots for spawning houses. Compared to its previous version, it has fewer plots.

: The revamped Bloxy Acres district consists of two roads and four plots for spawning houses. Compared to its previous version, it has fewer plots. Riverside Estates : The Riverside Estates features five plots. It has three roads, one of which leads to the mountains. Moreover, due to the revamp, the river near the neighborhood has become more visually detailed.

: The Riverside Estates features five plots. It has three roads, one of which leads to the mountains. Moreover, due to the revamp, the river near the neighborhood has become more visually detailed. Lakeview Heights : Lakeview Heights is a new neighborhood district. It consists of one road and two plots for spawning houses.

: Lakeview Heights is a new neighborhood district. It consists of one road and two plots for spawning houses. Sunset Pointe: Another new neighborhood, Sunset Pointe is located next to the beach. It has two beachside plots for players to spawn their houses. Given its proximity to the water, you can go for a swim with your friends anytime you want.

Ad

If you want to cover the new content quickly, consider spawning at Riverside Estates. It is near the Riverside Park, and one of its roads leads to the Peak Mountain.

Riverside Park

The Amphitheatre in Riverside Park (Image via Roblox)

The Riverside Park is a fun, explorable, and interactable location in Welcome to Bloxburg. Located on the banks of the river, it has a playground, a picnic spot, a large amphitheater for roleplay scenarios, and an under-construction basketball court. There is a rental bike stand in its parking lot that players can use to travel to other locations conveniently.

Ad

Peak Mountain

The pond in Peak Camp (Image via Roblox)

Another brand-new notable location in Bloxburg is the Peak Mountain. Reaching the top of it gives you a full view of the town. Moreover, the mountain area features two spots where you can find and use Gliders.

Ad

The Peak Mountain consists of the Bloxburg Cave, where you can work as a miner, the Observatory for reading books and increasing your intelligence, and the Peak Camp. The latter allows players to sit around the campfire grill, roast marshmallows, and improve their Mood. There's also a pond near the camp that features the turtle that was shown during the meteor strike cutscene.

Also check: Welcome to Bloxburg codes

FAQs

When did the map revamp arrive in Welcome to Bloxburg?

Ad

The map revamp arrived with the Version 1.0.0 update, which was released on June 28, 2025.

What are the new neighborhood districts in Welcome to Bloxburg?

Sunset Pointe and Lakeview Heights are the new neighborhood districts.

Where is Peak Mountain in Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Peak Mountain is located in the upper-left corner of the map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024