What is the best Accessory in Blox Fruits?

The One Piece-inspired RPG, Blox Fruits, includes a plethora of Accessories with which you can boost your stats. Since their impact on your battle performance is very noticeable, understanding which of them suits your build is crucial to succeeding in the end game. With tens of equipment pieces to choose from, it can be quite difficult to know which of them is the best.

Let’s demystify this conundrum and find out which Accessory you should aim for while building your avatar in Blox Fruits.

Determining the best Accessory in Blox Fruits

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game allows you to create multiple build archetypes that specialize in different aspects. Some builds focus on utilizing Fruits, while others prioritize speed or Swords, and because of this, there is no Accessory that fits every build archetype, which makes the discussion surrounding the best gear piece more nuanced.

For builds that prioritize Fruits and maximize the damage output, the Pale Scarf is a safe pick for the best Accessory. It boosts Fruit and Sword damage by 15%, gives you two Instinct dodges, and applies a 10x multiplier to Instinct Vision Range. Not only is it useful for Fruit users, but it also fits Sword users’ builds as well.

Speedy builds can make use of the Pilot Helmet, which increases your movement speed by 130%. The Helmet also applies a 10% HP Regeneration boost, along with 250 points of extra Energy and Health each. It improves survivability while increasing your overall speed, giving fragile speedster-style builds more durability in battle.

Swan Glasses are the best for tanky builds that shrug off enemy attacks without any issues. The glasses increase movement speed by 25%, boost damage and defense by 8% each, reduce skill cooldown by 8%, and boost HP and Energy by 250 points. This Accessory is also versatile and can fit on any build, making it immensely useful.

Lastly, swordmaster builds can consider the Valkyrie Helmet to be the best, a gear piece designed specifically for the build archetype. Your HP and Energy receive a 600-point boost each, while your Sword damage is improved by 15%.

How to get the best Accessories in Blox Fruits

Permanent Fruit Shop (Image via Roblox)

Let’s take a look at the different acquisition methods for the best Accessories in the game:

Pale Scarf: Guaranteed drop from the Cake Prince or Dough King boss. You must deal 10% or more damage to the enemy to receive the item.

Guaranteed drop from the Cake Prince or Dough King boss. You must deal 10% or more damage to the enemy to receive the item. Pilot Helmet: Has a 10% chance to drop from Stone Boss in the Third Sea. Stone is a level 1,550 boss that can be found at Port Town.

Has a 10% chance to drop from Stone Boss in the Third Sea. Stone is a level 1,550 boss that can be found at Port Town. Swan Glasses: Defeat Don Swan in the Second Sea.

Defeat Don Swan in the Second Sea. Valkyrie Helmet: Defeat rip_indra True Form. You must inflict damage equivalent to or more than 10% of his HP to receive the Helmet.

FAQs

What is the best Accessory for Fruit builds in Blox Fruits?

The best Accessory for Fruit Builds is the Pale Scarf, which drops from the Cake Prince or Dough King boss fights.

How to get the Pilot Helmet in Blox Fruits

The Pilot Helmet has a 10% drop rate from the Stone boss found at Port Town.

Which is the most versatile Accessory in Blox Fruits?

Swan Glasses are the most versatile Accessory in the game, as they fit every possible build combination.

