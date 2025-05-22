In Grow a Garden, you can adopt various pets that contribute to the progress of your farm. These pets are useful as they help you earn Sheckles and become the richest. Apart from the usual monetary advantage, there are a few pets, like the Brown Mouse, that give you a buff. To be precise, you can use a Brown Mouse to gain additional bonus experience and an increase in jump height.

Ad

This article explains everything about the Brown Mouse, including how to get it and what it does.

How to get the Brown Mouse in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs stand (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get the Brown Mouse by hatching a Mythical Egg. It can be purchased from the Pet Eggs stand in exchange for 8,000,000 Sheckles. A general thing to remember is that the Mythical Egg won't be in stock forever. Since it is a relatively rare egg, there is only a 7% chance that it will be available at the Pet Eggs stand.

Ad

Trending

Pet Egg spawn chances (Image via Roblox)

Even if you get the egg, it's not guaranteed that you will unlock the Brown Mouse from it. There is only a 26.79% chance that you will receive the Brown Mouse from it. That being said, you must be extremely lucky to get your hands on it. Another important thing to note is that the Mythical Egg takes around five hours to hatch.

Ad

Once you have the Brown Mouse, make sure to feed it well with fruits and veggies from your farm. This is because if you leave a pet starving, its growth will be stunted, and you won't be able to enjoy its passive abilities. On the other hand, if you feed it frequently, it will age up and use its traits for your progress. As a pet ages up, its traits get enhanced, which is a massive upgrade for you.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden codes

What does the Brown Mouse do in Grow a Garden?

The primary passive ability of the Brown Mouse allows it to gain 750 bonus experiences every eight minutes. This will help it to grow and enhance its abilities even without eating food for a while. Apart from that, this pet also boosts your jump height by 10%. This is a massive help, as having a high jump ability will make it easier for you to collect crops from trees like Beanstalk, Coconut, etc.

Ad

If you manage to help the Brown Mouse age up gracefully, it can further enhance its abilities. Meaning there is a chance that you may get a higher jump boost.

FAQs

How much does the Mythical Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can buy the Mythical Egg for a total of 8,000,000 Sheckles in this experience.

How do I get a Brown Mouse in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Brown Mouse from the Mythical Egg with a 26.79% chance.

Ad

What is the use of the Brown Mouse in Grow a Garden?

A Brown Mouse's ability allows it to gain 750 bonus experience. Moreover, it also increases your jump height by 10%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024