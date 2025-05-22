In Grow a Garden, you can adopt various pets that contribute to the progress of your farm. These pets are useful as they help you earn Sheckles and become the richest. Apart from the usual monetary advantage, there are a few pets, like the Brown Mouse, that give you a buff. To be precise, you can use a Brown Mouse to gain additional bonus experience and an increase in jump height.
This article explains everything about the Brown Mouse, including how to get it and what it does.
How to get the Brown Mouse in Grow a Garden
In this Roblox title, you can get the Brown Mouse by hatching a Mythical Egg. It can be purchased from the Pet Eggs stand in exchange for 8,000,000 Sheckles. A general thing to remember is that the Mythical Egg won't be in stock forever. Since it is a relatively rare egg, there is only a 7% chance that it will be available at the Pet Eggs stand.
Even if you get the egg, it's not guaranteed that you will unlock the Brown Mouse from it. There is only a 26.79% chance that you will receive the Brown Mouse from it. That being said, you must be extremely lucky to get your hands on it. Another important thing to note is that the Mythical Egg takes around five hours to hatch.
Once you have the Brown Mouse, make sure to feed it well with fruits and veggies from your farm. This is because if you leave a pet starving, its growth will be stunted, and you won't be able to enjoy its passive abilities. On the other hand, if you feed it frequently, it will age up and use its traits for your progress. As a pet ages up, its traits get enhanced, which is a massive upgrade for you.
What does the Brown Mouse do in Grow a Garden?
The primary passive ability of the Brown Mouse allows it to gain 750 bonus experiences every eight minutes. This will help it to grow and enhance its abilities even without eating food for a while. Apart from that, this pet also boosts your jump height by 10%. This is a massive help, as having a high jump ability will make it easier for you to collect crops from trees like Beanstalk, Coconut, etc.
If you manage to help the Brown Mouse age up gracefully, it can further enhance its abilities. Meaning there is a chance that you may get a higher jump boost.
