What is the Lady Gaga Event in Dress to Impress?

Dress to Impress is set to introduce the Lady Gaga Event on August 23, 2025. This is an upcoming event during which the musician will make an in-game appearance. The limited-time event will involve Lady Gaga interacting with Robloxians in a live meet-and-greet and a Q&A session. It will only be available for a few hours on the aforementioned date, during which players will receive exclusive in-game freebies.

Let’s explore the forthcoming Lady Gaga Event in Dress to Impress.

Everything known about the Lady Gaga Event in Dress to Impress

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

The Lady Gaga Live Event will start on August 23, 2025, as part of the musician’s Mayhem Ball Tour. Per the official event teaser, the live event will include the following activities:

Live meet-and-greet and Q&A with Lady Gaga, hosted by DTI’s Lana.

One-time Special Event.

Special contest, where Lady Gaga will be the judge.

Unique reward at the end of the event.

Participating in the special contest will require you to use the hashtag #MAYHEMTOIMPRESS on TikTok and Instagram. As for the Q&A, fan questions submitted to the special Dress to Impress social server will be presented to the songstress.

These are start timings for the event:

UTC: 4:15 pm

PDT: 9:15 am

CDT: 11:15 am

EDT: 12:15 pm

IST: 9:45 pm

Philippine Standard Time: 12:15 am

Brasilia Standard Time: 1:15 pm

The Lady Gaga Mayhem Update

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Before the live meet-and-greet, the game received the Lady Gaga Mayhem Update, introducing various Mayhem Ball-themed gameplay elements for Robloxians to enjoy. The update was added to the experience on August 16, 2025, precisely one week before the meet-and-greet event. Its contents will be available until August 29, 2025.

The Mayhem Update introduces various customization and gameplay options, including the following:

10 new hairstyles.

Four face presets.

Four new poses.

New Duo Pose system, allowing two players to coordinate their poses.

Two new Duo Poses.

Four new round themes, inspired by Lady Gaga songs: Abracadabra, Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, and Zombieboy/Zombiegirl.

13 new items.

Alongside these elements, the update includes the Mayhem Lobby and the Garden of Eden special round. You will also experience the Mayhem and Garden of Eden runways for the duration of the event.

Additionally, Lady Gaga will now be the Style Showdown co-host during the event, with special voice lines.

Other additions include the Gaga Meme Board and the return of Theme Voting.

FAQs on Dress to Impress

When will the Lady Gaga Event start?

The Lady Gaga Event will begin on August 23, 2025, at 4:15 pm UTC.

What will the Lady Gaga Event be about?

The Lady Gaga Event will feature a meet-and-greet and Q&A session with Lady Gaga, along with a special event.

When did the Mayhem Update drop in Dress to Impress?

The Mayhem Update was introduced to the experience on August 16, 2025.

