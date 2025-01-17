What is the rarest fish in Fisch?

You make money in Fisch by exploring and catching fish of varying rarity; the higher the rarity, the higher the prices you can earn. While pursuing elusive fish species in each region, it's natural to ask: which of them is the rarest in the game? One may look at the Megalodon and its variants from the Ancient Isle to answer this question, which are known for being difficult to find.

Read through this article to demystify the question and find out which is the most elusive fish species in Fisch.

The rarest fish in Fisch

Ancient Isle, home to the rarest fish in the game (Image via Roblox)

Fisch designates a rarity to every fish species in the game and dictates how common it is to catch one. Some are significantly easier to catch because they are not restricted by the weather, time of day, or pull rate. These typically include the low-rarity fish species: Common, Uncommon, Unusual, and Rare, and they can be safely ruled out.

Of the remaining rarities (Legendary, Mythical, Exotic, and Limited), Exotic and Limited fish are the rarest. With only seven Exotics and 10 Limiteds available in the game, you must go to great lengths to catch any of them. Furthermore, three fishes in both rarities are variants of the Megalodon, an incredibly rare and heavy species found in the Ancient Isles.

The three variants of Megalodon are the Exotic Megalodon, the Exotic Ancient Megalodon, and the Limited Phantom Megalodon. While the regular Megalodon and Ancient Megalodon are quite difficult to catch as is, the Phantom Megalodon takes the cake for the rarest fish in the game.

Catching the Phantom Megalodon is only possible during an eclipse server event on the weekends. Because of this, you have two days per week to try and spawn the Phantom Megalodon. Once it spawns, there’s a 12-minute window during which it can be caught. Should the 12 minutes elapse without it being caught, the Phantom Megalodon will despawn. Furthermore, your rod must be resilient enough to handle its massive weight, which starts at 50,000 kg.

You can find the Phantom Megalodon behind Ancient Isle. Since it is a limited fish, it isn’t required for Bestiary completion.

Details about the Bestiary

The Bestiary (Image via Roblox)

The Bestiary is an in-game index that keeps track of the fish you catch. Think of it as a Pokedex for your fish. This database separates fish species into regions and segregates them based on the rarity. It records the weight of the fish you catch, along with its rarity and variation.

Checking the Bestiary can be indispensable for questing, locating specific fish variants, and keeping track of your fish count. If you’re aiming for 100% completion, this index becomes an incredibly useful asset that you can refer to at any time.

Completing the Bestiary for a region marks it with a shiny bookmark, and doing so for every region gives you access to the Destiny Rod. It is a unique fishing implement that is unlocked at The Arch and can be purchased for 190,000 in-game Cash.

FAQs

What is the rarest fish in Fisch?

The rarest fish in the game is the Phantom Megalodon, which has a small chance to appear during the eclipse on weekends.

Which rod is the best to catch the Phantom Megalodon in Fisch?

The best rod for the Phantom Megalodon is the No-Life Rod since it doesn’t have a weight limit and is quite resilient.

How many fish species does Fisch feature?

Currently, the game has over 300 fish species that are available to be caught at any time.

