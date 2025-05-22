While playing Grow a Garden, you can adopt various pets to boost your farm progress. Among the many creatures you can domesticate, you should place a Squirrel on your farm as soon as possible. This is because their passive ability allows you to keep a seed when you plant it on your farm. It can be a game changer if you frequently plant expensive crops.

Learning about the potential of the Squirrel is important if you are planning to adopt it. This guide explains everything there is to know about this pet.

How to get the Squirrel in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs stand (Image via Roblox)

To get the Squirrel, open a Mythical Egg in this Roblox title. However, it's not that easy because this egg is extremely rare to find. Unlike the Common and Uncommon Eggs, a Mythical one doesn't appear in the Pet Eggs stand frequently. It only has a 7% chance of being in stock once it refreshes, once every 30 minutes.

Pet Egg spawn chances (Image via Roblox)

If the Mythical Egg is in stock, purchase it for 8,000,000 Sheckles, but keep in mund that it's not guaranteed that you will get the Squirrel in one attempt. There is only a 26.79% chance that you will get the Squirrel. Once you have the Mythical Egg, place it on the farm to hatch it. It will take you around five hours to hatch it.

Upon hatching, make sure to feed the Squirrel whenever its hunger meter drops down. Because if your pet starves, it won't age, and its traits will never get enhanced. On the other hand, feeding it frequently will boost its age, allowing it to use its traits and abilities more effectively.

Also check: Grow a Garden codes

What does the Squirrel do in Grow a Garden?

When you place a Squirrel on the farm, it will have a 2.5% chance of retaining the seed that you have planted. For example, if you plant a Beanstalk, it may retain the seed so you can plant it again. This can be very useful, especially when you are looking to plant as many trees as possible to make your garden look lush.

On top of that, there is a little chance you will retain an expensive seed that can be sold for more Sheckles at the merchant. As discussed, make sure to feed the Squirrel so it ages up. Doing so will increase your chances of retaining a seed before planting it.

FAQs

How much does the Mythical Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

You can buy the Mythical Egg for a total of 8,000,000 Sheckles in this experience.

How do I get a Squirrel in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Squirrel from the Mythical Egg with a 26.79% chance.

What does the Squirrel do in Grow a Garden?

A Squirrel's passive ability allows it to retain the seed that you are about to plant with a 2.5% chance.

