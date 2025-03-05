  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • What is The Hunt: Mega Final?

What is The Hunt: Mega Final?

By Aniket
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:01 GMT
Feature image of The Hunt: Mega Final guide
This article details The Hunt: Mega Final event (Image via Roblox)

The Hunt: Mega Final is the ending stage for participants who have made it through the rigorous competition in The Hunt: Mega Edition. For those unaware, it is a returning event where Roblox users engage in 25 selected experiences. The last person standing will take home a cash prize of $1 million.

Ad

This article details the The Hunt: Mega Final timetable, including how to participate and other relevant information.

Everything you need to know about The Hunt: Mega Final

The Hunt: Mega Edition will run from March 13, 2025, to March 24, 2025, and will feature 25 Roblox experiences. Each of these will have a specific quest that you must complete to earn Tokens, a currency that can be used to unlock items from the Event Hub. Completing quests will also secure one's position on the event's official leaderboard.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Those who make it to the top 10 will qualify for The Hunt: Mega Final event. All of the top 10 participants will be invited to the Roblox HQ in California. The final will take place on April 4, 2025, and will be streamed online. The winner will be rewarded with a whopping $1 million cash prize.

To participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition, one must be over 13 years of age. Additionally, players between the age of 13 and 17 years will need parental consent to compete for the grand prize. This means if a player between the said age group qualifies for the final, they will need a parent to travel alongside them for the event.

Ad
Engage in 25 experiences to secure a spot in the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)
Engage in 25 experiences to secure a spot in the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

At the time of writing, 12 Roblox experiences are confirmed for The Hunt: Mega Edition. These include:

Ad
GameDeveloper
RivalsNosiny Games
SpongeBob Tower DefenseWonder Works Studio
Basketball LegendsInfinitySports
IT GIRLIT GIRL Magazine
A Dusty TripJandel's Road Trip
World // Zero Anime RPGWorld // Zero
Drive WorldDrive World | Twin Atlas
untitled tag game _create
Pressure Urbanshade: Hadal Division
Hell's KitchenITV
Tower Defense SimulatorParadoxum Games
Chained [2 Player Obby]1-Day
Ad

Also check: Unique username ideas for new Roblox users

FAQs

What is the The Hunt: Mega Final event on Roblox?

The final event is a stage for the top 10 players who competed in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

What is the prize for winning The Hunt: Mega Final?

Whoever wins the event will earn a $1 million cash prize.

What is the age limit to compete for the cash prize in The Hunt: Mega Final?

To compete for the cash prize, players must be between the age group of 13 to 17 years.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी