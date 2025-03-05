What is The Hunt: Mega Final?

The Hunt: Mega Final is the ending stage for participants who have made it through the rigorous competition in The Hunt: Mega Edition. For those unaware, it is a returning event where Roblox users engage in 25 selected experiences. The last person standing will take home a cash prize of $1 million.

This article details the The Hunt: Mega Final timetable, including how to participate and other relevant information.

Everything you need to know about The Hunt: Mega Final

The Hunt: Mega Edition will run from March 13, 2025, to March 24, 2025, and will feature 25 Roblox experiences. Each of these will have a specific quest that you must complete to earn Tokens, a currency that can be used to unlock items from the Event Hub. Completing quests will also secure one's position on the event's official leaderboard.

Those who make it to the top 10 will qualify for The Hunt: Mega Final event. All of the top 10 participants will be invited to the Roblox HQ in California. The final will take place on April 4, 2025, and will be streamed online. The winner will be rewarded with a whopping $1 million cash prize.

To participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition, one must be over 13 years of age. Additionally, players between the age of 13 and 17 years will need parental consent to compete for the grand prize. This means if a player between the said age group qualifies for the final, they will need a parent to travel alongside them for the event.

Engage in 25 experiences to secure a spot in the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

At the time of writing, 12 Roblox experiences are confirmed for The Hunt: Mega Edition. These include:

Game Developer Rivals Nosiny Games SpongeBob Tower Defense Wonder Works Studio Basketball Legends InfinitySports IT GIRL IT GIRL Magazine A Dusty Trip Jandel's Road Trip World // Zero Anime RPG World // Zero Drive World Drive World | Twin Atlas untitled tag game _create Pressure Urbanshade: Hadal Division Hell's Kitchen ITV Tower Defense Simulator Paradoxum Games Chained [2 Player Obby] 1-Day

FAQs

What is the The Hunt: Mega Final event on Roblox?

The final event is a stage for the top 10 players who competed in The Hunt: Mega Edition.

What is the prize for winning The Hunt: Mega Final?

Whoever wins the event will earn a $1 million cash prize.

What is the age limit to compete for the cash prize in The Hunt: Mega Final?

To compete for the cash prize, players must be between the age group of 13 to 17 years.

