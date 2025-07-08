What does Triceratops do in Grow a Garden?

The new Prehistoric-type Pets in Grow a Garden were added with the Prehistoric Event on July 5, 2025. This includes the Triceratops, a Legendary Pet based on the Mesolithic animal of the same name. Triceratops is among the best Pets in the Prehistoric batch, speeding up the growth rate of plants and hastening the production of Fruits. It is an event-exclusive Pet that will become inaccessible once the contents of the Prehistoric Event expire.

This guide provides you with a quick overview of the Triceratops in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Triceratops in Grow a Garden

Ability

Triceratops overview (Image via Roblox)

Triceratops can hasten the production of Fruits, making it a great option for all players. Every 3 minutes and 33 seconds, the Pet advances the growth speed of three random plants on your farm by ramming into them. Their growth stages are advanced by 33 minutes and 33 seconds each, which can cause instant Fruit development in some species.

It does come with a secondary ability, which causes it to repeat the effects of its primary ability. This has a 15.17% chance to activate and when it does, the total growth stage advancement becomes one hour, seven minutes, and six seconds.

Low-yield or slow-growing species like the Sunflower or the Burning Bud benefit immensely from the Triceratops’ presence on the farm. With its ability, you will be able to ensure you earn more Sheckles more frequently.

Furthermore, the Triceratops can keep your farm ready to be exposed to Mutation agents like Mutation Sprays, Weather Events, and more. That way, you will be able to stack more Mutations at a faster rate.

How to get

The Triceratops (Image via Roblox)

The Triceratops, like the other Dinosaur Pets, is exclusively available through the Dinosaur Egg. From this Egg, it has a 32.5% chance of hatching, which makes it only slightly less common than the Raptor. You are very likely to see it appear when hatching this Egg on your farm.

Dinosaur Eggs can be acquired from the station of the same name during the Prehistoric Event. You must submit any non-Dinosaur Pet to this station to receive a Dinosaur Egg. On occasion, instead of a Dinosaur Egg, you may receive a random Dinosaur Pet instead, which can be the Triceratops. Note that the odds of receiving a random Dinosaur Pet when submitting a different non-Dino Pet are quite low.

FAQs

What ability does the Triceratops possess in Grow a Garden?

Every 3 minutes and 33 seconds, the Triceratops advances the growth of three random plants on your farm by 33 minutes and 33 seconds.

How to get the Triceratops in Grow a Garden

The Triceratops has a 32.5% chance of hatching from the Dinosaur Egg.

What rarity does the Triceratops belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Triceratops belongs to the Legendary rarity.

