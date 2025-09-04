When is the next Adopt Me update? (Homepass Week 2 update)

Adopt Me features weekly content drops that introduce new Pets to adopt and accessories to collect. Each update arrives on Friday (UTC) and features a theme related to the current season, festivals, holidays, or game-specific events. These content drops include event activities, new collectibles, various quality-of-life adjustments, bug fixes, and general gameplay improvements.The upcoming patch, dubbed the Homepass Week 2 update, will arrive on September 5, 2025. It is set to expand on the previous week’s update, titled the Homepass Update, featuring new battle pass rewards, Pets, accessories, and more.Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update release timings across all major regionsIn-game titles (Image via Roblox)On September 5, 2025, the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update will be released at the following timings:UTC: 3 pmPDT: 8 amCDT: 10 amEDT: 11 amIST: 8:30 pmPhilippine Standard Time: 11 pmBrasilia Standard Time: 12 pmAEST: 1 am (September 6)NZST: 3 am (September 6)JST: 12 amContent drops in this experience typically last a week, after which they become unavailable. While certain limited Pets and accessories make a return every once in a while, they are not always guaranteed to return. So, be sure to complete the associated activities and adopt your favorite Pets before they become unavailable.Here's a quick guide on equipping two Pets in Adopt Me.What to expect from Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 updateThe Homepass Week 2 update will primarily focus on the titular battle pass, bringing new rewards for you to acquire. Its most prominent additions are the two brand-new Pets: the French Bulldog and the Siamese Cat. Their methods of acquisition are identical to those of their predecessors, Munchkin Cat and Mini Schnauzer, which were featured in Homepass Week 1.The Rare French Bulldog is set to replace the Munchkin Cat in the battle pass as the reward for levels 13 and 19. Since there are no alternative methods of obtaining the Munchkin Cat outside of trading, consider getting it before the Homepass Week 2 update drops.As for the Siamese Cat, the Ultra-Rare Pet will join the Mini Schnauzer in the roster of Pets available from Shane’s shop. After the update drops, you will be able to visit Shane’s Pet pen and buy the Cat directly using Shane Snax. If you’re short on Shane Snax, you can complete the missions listed in the Taskboard to level up the battle pass and earn the currency.Additional details on Homepass Week 2 will be revealed once the update is live in-game.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersFAQs on Adopt MeWhen does Adopt Me release new updates?The game releases a new update every Friday (UTC).When will the next Adopt Me update be released?The next update will be released on September 5, 2025.Which Pets will the Homepass Week 2 update include?The Homepass Week 2 update will feature the Rare French Bulldog and the Ultra-Rare Siamese Cat.