When is the next Adopt Me update? (Homepass Week 2 update)

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Sep 04, 2025 06:27 GMT
Roblox Adopt Me
Roblox Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me features weekly content drops that introduce new Pets to adopt and accessories to collect. Each update arrives on Friday (UTC) and features a theme related to the current season, festivals, holidays, or game-specific events. These content drops include event activities, new collectibles, various quality-of-life adjustments, bug fixes, and general gameplay improvements.

The upcoming patch, dubbed the Homepass Week 2 update, will arrive on September 5, 2025. It is set to expand on the previous week’s update, titled the Homepass Update, featuring new battle pass rewards, Pets, accessories, and more.

Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update release timings across all major regions

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)
In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

On September 5, 2025, the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update will be released at the following timings:

  • UTC: 3 pm
  • PDT: 8 am
  • CDT: 10 am
  • EDT: 11 am
  • IST: 8:30 pm
  • Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm
  • Brasilia Standard Time: 12 pm
  • AEST: 1 am (September 6)
  • NZST: 3 am (September 6)
  • JST: 12 am

Content drops in this experience typically last a week, after which they become unavailable. While certain limited Pets and accessories make a return every once in a while, they are not always guaranteed to return. So, be sure to complete the associated activities and adopt your favorite Pets before they become unavailable.

Here's a quick guide on equipping two Pets in Adopt Me.

What to expect from Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update

The Homepass Week 2 update will primarily focus on the titular battle pass, bringing new rewards for you to acquire. Its most prominent additions are the two brand-new Pets: the French Bulldog and the Siamese Cat. Their methods of acquisition are identical to those of their predecessors, Munchkin Cat and Mini Schnauzer, which were featured in Homepass Week 1.

The Rare French Bulldog is set to replace the Munchkin Cat in the battle pass as the reward for levels 13 and 19. Since there are no alternative methods of obtaining the Munchkin Cat outside of trading, consider getting it before the Homepass Week 2 update drops.

As for the Siamese Cat, the Ultra-Rare Pet will join the Mini Schnauzer in the roster of Pets available from Shane’s shop. After the update drops, you will be able to visit Shane’s Pet pen and buy the Cat directly using Shane Snax. If you’re short on Shane Snax, you can complete the missions listed in the Taskboard to level up the battle pass and earn the currency.

Additional details on Homepass Week 2 will be revealed once the update is live in-game.

FAQs on Adopt Me

When does Adopt Me release new updates?

The game releases a new update every Friday (UTC).

When will the next Adopt Me update be released?

The next update will be released on September 5, 2025.

Which Pets will the Homepass Week 2 update include?

The Homepass Week 2 update will feature the Rare French Bulldog and the Ultra-Rare Siamese Cat.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

More from Sportskeeda
