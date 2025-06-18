When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Summer update)

The upcoming Grow a Garden update, dubbed the Summer update, is set to arrive soon. This patch has been described as being the biggest since the title’s release, bringing a host of improvements and additions to the gameplay systems. It is set to arrive on June 21, 2025, replacing the currently ongoing Bizzy Bees event and celebrating the arrival of Summer.

This guide discusses when you can expect the Summer update to arrive, along with info on the patch contents that have been confirmed thus far.

Grow a Garden Summer update release timings across all major regions

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

As is the norm for Grow a Garden’s patches, the Summer update will be released on a Saturday. The release date is June 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. UTC, which is the usual timing.

You can check the regional release time windows by referring to the list below:

UTC: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm CDT: 9:00 am

9:00 am EDT: 10:00 am

10:00 am PDT: 7:00 am

7:00 am IST: 7:30 pm

The Summer update will become the primary event play spot for a few weeks. You can expect it to receive further additions via weekly updates to expand upon the foundations laid by the upcoming patch. Going by the active durations of the previous major updates, it can be assumed that the contents of this one will remain available for two to three weeks.

What to expect in the Summer update

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Grow a Garden development team has released a few tidbits of information on the Summer update. This pertains to the game’s main Seed Shop, Weather Events, new Pets, Tools, and more. Note that the following details are subject to change at the developers’ discretion.

Firstly, a new event will replace the Bizzy Bee Event stations. The event area will resemble a water park and feature event-specific Seeds, Pets, and Cosmetics. It will also include Summer-themed Seeds; you will be able to sell their harvest for a new limited-time currency.

This update is set to revamp the permanent Seed Shop in both the aesthetic and practical senses. It will become larger and more visually interesting as far as the design is concerned. As for the practical aspect, the Seed Shop stock will also see an overhaul, introducing various new Seeds and potentially removing some of the existing ones.

Two new bird Pets have been teased by the game’s creator, Jandel. The first is Flamingo, a bird found in warmer regions of the world that fits the theme of the update to a tee. The developers have also revealed the Parrot, a free Pet that will be tied to the Disco Weather Event.

A new Tool will be made available at the Gear Shop, which will allow you to recover Seeds after removing a plant from the garden. It will be a permanent addition to the Gear Shop, so you will be able to access it at any point in the future.

There will be a new Weather Event called Sunny, which will apply a unique Mutation to Fruits on the server. The exact details of the Mutation and its multiplier are currently unknown.

Rebirths, a reset mechanic seen in simulator-style games, are expected to arrive with the Summer update. In exchange for resetting your entire garden, Sheckles, and gear stockpile, you will receive a boost to your Sheckle earn rate.

Additionally, the update will include Trading, allowing you to transfer Seeds to your friends. This is confirmed to be a premium-only feature to prevent bots from exploiting it for the rarest items in the game.

Lastly, new game passes will be added to the premium Shop. These items will be helpful for paying players to speed up their progress in the game, allowing them to create a lush garden in no time.

FAQs

What is the release date for the Grow a Garden Summer update?

The Summer update will be released on June 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. UTC.

What will the Summer update add to Grow a Garden?

The Summer update will likely add new Seeds, Pets, Weather Events, Rebirths, Trading, game passes, and more.

What are Rebirths in Grow a Garden?

Rebirths are a feature that provides a Sheckle earn rate bonus for resetting your farm, Sheckles, and gear stockpile.

