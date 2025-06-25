When is the next Grow a Garden update? (Update 1.12)

Grow a Garden is poised to release the next update on June 28, 2025. The release of the upcoming patch follows the norm set by the game’s previous updates, so you can expect to see new Pets, Seeds, and more. It will likely expand upon the content added to the title with the Summer Harvest Event, going by the trends set by the event’s predecessors.

Ad

This article provides the exact time you can expect Update 1.12 to arrive.

Grow a Garden Update 1.12 release timings across all major regions

The official update render (Image via Roblox)

Update 1.12 is set to arrive on June 28, 2025, at the regular update time of 2 pm UTC. This follows the pattern set by previous content releases, as it is being added exactly seven days after the arrival of the Summer update.

Ad

Trending

Here are the exact release times in major regions across the world:

UTC: 2 pm

2 pm CDT: 9 am

9 am EDT: 10 am

10 am PDT: 7 am

7 am IST: 7:30 pm

Update 1.12 marks the beginning of the second week of the Summer Harvest Event. If the previous release schedules are anything to go by, you can expect the event to last another week or two. A new event theme will be announced on the game’s socials once the Summer Harvest Event reaches its conclusion.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden layout ideas

What to expect from Update 1.12

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Not much is known about the contents of Update 1.12 beyond what the players have come to expect from a typical weekly update. Safely expect to see new Seeds and Pets, with a chance of new gameplay elements that expand on the Summer Harvest Event. Around the time of the update’s release, you may also see an Admin-specific Weather Event, which applies a rare Mutation to your harvest.

Ad

Currently, the game’s official Roblox page lists no info on the upcoming update apart from its release date and timing. More information is likely to be revealed soon. For now, the scope and contents of the patch are left to the player’s imagination.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will Update 1.12 for Grow a Garden be released?

Update 1.12 will be released on June 28, 2025, at 2 pm UTC.

Ad

Is Grow a Garden a free-to-play experience?

Yes, the title can be played for free, and it does not enforce any mandatory premium purchases.

What is Grow a Garden about?

Grow a Garden is about nurturing your farm and harvesting its Fruits to sell at the Sell station and earn money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024