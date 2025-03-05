When is The Hunt: Mega Edition happening?

Roblox is all set to rewind the clock and bring back one of the most beloved events – The Hunt: Mega Edition – on March 13, 2025. This event is a sequel to the previous "The Hunt: First Edition," which was held between March 15, 2024, and March 30, 2024. However, this time, the gaming platform has upped the stakes by offering a $1 million cash prize for the winner.

This article highlights the start and end dates for The Hunt: Mega Edition.

When does The Hunt: Mega Edition take place?

The Hunt: Mega Edition is an upcoming Roblox event that will start on March 13, 2025, and run until March 24, 2025, across all regions. During the event, numerous players will compete in certain experiences, complete specified tasks, and look to earn a place on the leaderboard.

The top 10 players in this event will be taken to the Roblox HQ in California for a streamed event called The Hunt: Mega Final. Whoever wins the final event will earn $1 million cash prize. The confirmed date for The Hunt: Mega Final event is April 4, 2025.

Unlike the previous year, where 100 experiences were shortlisted, only 25 selected ones are selected this time. Each experience will have a specific quest that must be completed to earn Tokens, a currency required to unlock items like UGC from the Event Hub.

At the time of writing, the following titles have been confirmed for the event:

Rivals - Nosiny Games SpongeBob Tower Defense - Wonder Works Studio Basketball Legends - InfinitySports IT GIRL - IT GIRL Magazine A Dusty Trip - Jandel's Road Trip World // Zero Anime RPG - World // Zero Drive World - Drive World | Twin Atlas untitled tag game - _create "The Hunted" - Urbanshade: Hadal Division Hell's Kitchen - ITV Tower Defense Simulator - Paradoxum Games Chained [2 Player Obby] - 1-Day

What are the eligibility criteria for The Hunt: Mega Edition?

Compete for a chance to win $1 million (Image via Roblox)

Participants must be 13 years old or above. Also, it should be noted that parental consent is required for players aged between 13 to 17 to compete in the final tournament.

Additionally, if somehow a participants between the said age group makes it to the top 10 position, their parent will be required to travel with them.

FAQs

When is the The Hunt: Mega Final taking place?

The Hunt: Mega Final will take place on April 4, 2025, at the Roblox HQ in California.

What is the age criteria for participating in The Hunt Mega: Edition?

Players must be above 13 years old to participate in this event.

How many games are there in The Hunt: Mega Edition?

A total of 25 games will be tied to this Roblox event.

