When is Update 27 releasing in Blox Fruits?

The upcoming Blox Fruits update has left many players looking forward to experiencing it. Based on the features added with the previous update, the developers are expected to drop more exciting ones. That said, there is currently no confirmation about the official release date of Update 27.

Thankfully, Issue 005 of The Blox Bulletin has dropped some hints regarding the possible changes in future updates. This article provides a better idea of what could be coming.

What to expect from the next Blox Fruits Update

Update 27 is expected to feature several new changes (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, there is no confirmed date for when the next Blox Fruits Update may be out. However, from what the developers have mentioned in their recent Blox Bulletin Issue 005, expect some major additions to be introduced. According to the developers, who are working on the update, this experience will provide a more adventurous journey at sea.

They have also suggested that no fruits will be left behind when it comes to rework. Long story short, they want to ensure gamers get a seamless combat experience by consuming their strongest fruits. Apart from the rework, new fruits will also be released.

The most important things to be added in the upcoming update are new quests and storyline progression. The developers are looking to introduce more NPCs and quests across various islands. This way, you can speak with them and start new quests, which will feature more enemies to beat and rewards to collect.

Speaking of progression, the developers have also promised new level-up rewards. So whenever the next update is released, gain XP to collect the rewards for free. Lastly, there will be new Dragon Chromatic cosmetics in one of the future updates for this Roblox title.

Also, the said Dragon Chromatics isn't going to be there for the Dragon Fruit. Instead, the developers will release it for something else.

FAQs

When is the next Blox Fruits update coming out?

At the time of writing, there is no fixed date for when the next update will be released.

When was Update 26 released in Blox Fruits?

Update 26 was released on April 17, 2025, in this experience.

When will the next Blox Bulletin come out in Blox Fruits?

The Blox Bulletin is out every Friday, with the next one being released on May 16, 2025.

