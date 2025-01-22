Where to buy Enchant Relics in Fisch

The Enchant Relics in Fisch, otherwise known as Enchants, offer your fishing rods a little juice. By enchanting a rod, you will essentially enhance its stats, allowing you to catch fish faster and more efficiently. While you can get the Enchant Relic by luring it from the ocean, this is not a guaranteed method. That's because it has a 1 in 500 chance of being reeled out from the ocean.

Instead of waiting for your fishing rod to catch an Enchant Relic, you can simply buy it from an NPC in this experience. Not sure which NPC? Here's a guide that answers where to buy the Enchant Relics in Fisch.

How to get the Enchant Relics in Fisch

Use the highlighted ladder to reach Merlin's Hut (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can buy the Enchant Relic from an NPC called Merlin, the Magist. This NPC is found in Sunstone, and he will talk to you only if you are on level 30 or above. To reach this area, spawn your boat by talking to the Shipwright NPC. Next, sail toward the Sunstone text in the ocean.

Trending

Once you have reached the Sunstone, go to the wooden ladder on the left side of the Shipwright NPC. It is located on the other side of the water. You can climb up the ladder and take a left turn to reach Merlin's Hut. If you have a GPS device, you can find its hut on the coordinates XYZ:- -943, 218, -982.

Merlin's Hut on Sunstone Island (Image via Roblox)

Upon finding Merlin's hut, you can go inside and strike up a conversation with him. Remember, you must be on level 30 or above, or else you won't be able to purchase the Enchant Relic from him. If you meet this condition, you can purchase the Enchant Relic by spending 11,000 C$ at Merlins.

To use an Enchant Relic, go to the Keeper's Altar near the Statue of Sovereignty area. From there, you can activate the relic to apply a random enchantment to your equipped fishing rod.

All Enchantments in Fisch

Currently, there are a total of 30 Enchantments in Fisch, and we have mentioned them below.

Regular Enchantments

You can find a list of all the 22 regular Enchantments in the following list.

Insight : x1.5 XP from all catches

: x1.5 XP from all catches Clever : x2.25 XP from all catches

: x2.25 XP from all catches Sea King : x2.25 XP from all catches

: x2.25 XP from all catches Blessed : +2% Shiny & Sparkling chance

: +2% Shiny & Sparkling chance Mutated : +7% Mutation chance

: +7% Mutation chance Noir : 50% chance to catch Albino or Darkened fish

: 50% chance to catch Albino or Darkened fish Ghastly : 20% chance to catch Translucent fish

: 20% chance to catch Translucent fish Abyssal : 10% chance to catch Abyssal fish. 80% chance to 1.3x fish’s weight, 20% chance to 0.6x

: 10% chance to catch Abyssal fish. 80% chance to 1.3x fish’s weight, 20% chance to 0.6x Quality : +15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience

: +15% Lure Speed, +15% Luck, +5% Resilience Swift : +30% Lure Speed

: +30% Lure Speed Hasty : +55% Lure Speed

: +55% Lure Speed Lucky : +20% Luck

: +20% Luck Divine : +45% Luck

: +45% Luck Breezed : +65% Luck during Wind

: +65% Luck during Wind Storming : +95% Luck during Rain

: +95% Luck during Rain Controlled : Increases control bar size (increased by 0.05)

: Increases control bar size (increased by 0.05) Resilient : +35% Resilience

: +35% Resilience Unbreakable : +10,000 Max Kg

: +10,000 Max Kg Herculean : +25,000 Max Kg

: +25,000 Max Kg Steady : Reduces progress loss by 25% when fishing

: Reduces progress loss by 25% when fishing Long : +50 Studs length to how far your rod can be cast

: +50 Studs length to how far your rod can be cast Scrapper : 60% chance of not consuming a Bait

: 60% chance of not consuming a Bait Wormhole: 45% chance to catch fish from a random location

Exalted Enchantments

Exalted Enchantments are the stronger versions of the regular ones. There are eight such enchantments:

Immortal : +75% Luck

: +75% Luck Mystical : +45% Resilience

: +45% Resilience Sea Overlord : +25% Fish Size

: +25% Fish Size Anomalous : 10% Chance to catch a duplicate fish and have it be Anomalous (2.5x Sell Value)

: 10% Chance to catch a duplicate fish and have it be Anomalous (2.5x Sell Value) Quantum : 25% chance for fish to be Subspace (5x Sell Value)

: 25% chance for fish to be Subspace (5x Sell Value) Piercing : Stab fish while reeling, similar to Trident Rod & No-Life Rod

: Stab fish while reeling, similar to Trident Rod & No-Life Rod Invincible: Allows the rod to fish in the Roslit Volcano & Brine Pool

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How can you get the Enchantments in Fisch?

You can get Enchantments by catching them from the ocean, treasure chests, or from Merlin.

What does an Enchant Relic do in Fisch?

An Enchant Relic gives your fishing rod stat buffs like increased luck, resilience, etc.

Where to use the Enchant Relic in Fisch?

You can use or activate the Enchant Relic at the Keeper's Altar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024