Where is the Diamond boss in Blox Fruits?

Every island in Blox Fruits is filled with mobs and boss enemies. While some of these locations have only one boss, there are a few that contain more than one of them. The Kingdom of Rose is one such area where you can find three boss enemies, including names like the Raider, Mercenary, and Diamond.

Out of all of them, you should definitely beat the Diamond as he can drop a Longsword upon defeat.

The Kingdom of Rose is a massive area filled with multiple sublocations. Due to this, it becomes extremely confusing to find the Diamond in Blox Fruits. To help you find him, here's a detailed guide that details this boss enemy's location.

How to find the Diamond in Blox Fruits

The Diamond boss location in the Kingdom of Rose (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@IdentityTophat)

As discussed earlier, you can find the Diamond boss enemy in the Kingdom of Rose area. It is a level 700 island located in the center of the Second Sea. Once you reach there, you will find the Diamond on top of a small hill near the Cafe building. To be specific, this hill has massive sunflowers on top of it. The Diamond will be standing under the tree located on top of this hill.

The Diamond boss is a level 750 boss, so make sure you are close to his level before initiating a fight with him in this Roblox title. Appearance-wise, this enemy wears a hat formed with leaves on his head. Moreover, he wears a green shirt and a brown part which makes it easier to spot him.

The Area 1 Quest Giver NPC (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@IdentityTophat)

Before fighting the Diamond boss, it is advised you talk to the Area 1 Quest Giver NPC first. This is because one of these quests requires you to beat the Diamond. In exchange for it, you can get rewards like 12,500,000 XP and 25,000 Beli.

How to beat Diamond in Blox Fruits

The Diamond uses a Longsword to damage his opponents in this experience. While this may sound lethal, however, most of his moves can be avoided by maintaining some distance.

The Annihilate is one of the moves that this enemy uses frequently. What it does is swing the sword around himself, creating slashes that damage the nearby opponent. You can easily avoid this move by dashing away from Diamond.

Similarly, his other moves like Glorious Smash and Air Slash can be avoided by dashing, too. The Diamond isn't a hardcore boss and hence, you won't need any special weapon to deal with him. Any weapon like a sword, gun, or a fruit, should help you cause some damage to him.

Note that after getting defeated, the Diamond gives you 1,000 to 2,000 Beli, 100,000 XP, and 18,750 Bounty/Honor. There's a random chance that you will receive a Longsword after defeating him.

FAQs

Where is the Diamond boss located in Blox Fruits?

The Diamond boss is located on a hill in the Kingdom of Rose. The said hill has sunflowers and a huge tree on it.

What are the rewards for defeating the Diamond in Blox Fruits?

After being defeated the Diamond drops 1,000 to 2,000 Beli, 100,000 XP, and 18,750 Bounty/Honor. Also, you can get a Longsword if you are lucky.

Does the Diamond boss respawn in Blox Fruits?

Like all bosses, the Diamond boss respawns in this experience.

