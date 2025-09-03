Where is Fisherman Island in Fish It?

Players can explore various islands in Fish It to find new fish to catch, gear to collect, and boats to unlock. Fisherman Island is the first of these landmasses that you’ll encounter, being the starter area of the game. You can explore everything the island has to offer right away, including its myriad shops, local Fish index, and more.

Ad

Being the tutorial area of the game, you will find Fisherman Island quite easy to navigate. Let’s take a look at everything it has to offer.

An overview of Fisherman Island in Fish It

The Fisherman Island (Image via Roblox)

Fisherman Island is the starter area of the game, available the moment you first launch the experience. It’s where you will first learn the game’s mechanics and get your first Fishing Rod and Boat. Once you’re through the tutorials, you can begin exploring the land and see everything that it has to offer.

Ad

Trending

It includes four shops for you to browse: the Rod Shop, the Rod Skin Shop, the Bobber Shop, and the Boat Shop. Apart from the Rod Skin Shop, each of these is crucial to your progression in the experience. You must return to them periodically to keep your progression steady and improve the odds of catching the rarest fish.

Redeeming codes is a handy way to grab a few extra Potions. Click here for a list of the latest codes available in Fish It.

Ad

Fisherman Island Fish Index

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Despite being the first explorable area in the game, its selection of available fish is no less varied than the endgame areas. Below, you’ll find a complete list of fish available in Fisherman Island for you to catch:

Ad

Common: Clownfish, Azure Damsel, Watanabei Angelfish, White Tang, Pygmy Goby, Herring Fish, Strawberry Dotty, and Copperband Butterfly.

Clownfish, Azure Damsel, Watanabei Angelfish, White Tang, Pygmy Goby, Herring Fish, Strawberry Dotty, and Copperband Butterfly. Uncommon: Gar Fish, Yellow Damsel, Bandit Angelfish, and Flame Angelfish.

Gar Fish, Yellow Damsel, Bandit Angelfish, and Flame Angelfish. Rare: Barracuda Fish, Korean Angelfish, Ballina Angelfish, Frog, and Darwin Clownfish.

Epic: Dorhey Tang and Unicorn Tang.

Dorhey Tang and Unicorn Tang. Legendary: Lined Cardinal Fish and Yellowfish Tuna.

Lined Cardinal Fish and Yellowfish Tuna. Mythic: Dotted Stingray.

Dotted Stingray. Special: Crystal Crab and Orca.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Fish It

Where do I find Fisherman Island in Fish It?

Ad

Fisherman Island is the starter area of the game, and it is the initial spawn point of the game.

What are the different points of interest available on Fisherman Island?

There are four points of interest available on Fisherman Island: the Rod Shop, the Rod Skin Shop, the Bobber Shop, and the Boat Shop.

How many fish species are native to Fisherman Island?

Fisherman Island features a total of 23 unique fish species, segregated into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, and Secret rarities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025